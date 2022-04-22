Local teens get a ‘Bite of Reality’

Freshman students speak with a local business representative on Thursday morning during Wheatland Union High School's college and career event in Wheatland. Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Wheatland Union High School (WUHS) on Thursday hosted one of its biggest college and career fairs to date with the entire school in attendance.

Carol Keiser, the event’s coordinator and the school’s director of career technical education, described it as a “conference-style” event. No classes were held in order to give every student, nearly 1,000, a chance to explore their career and college options outside of high school.

“We’ve never done a career fair on this level,” said Keiser excitedly. “We’ve done the traditional expo, but we’ve got so many other things going on right now it’s crazy.”

In addition to the standard college and career fair, WUHS teamed up with SAFE Credit Union to offer its “Bite of Reality” simulation game. In Bite of Reality, students receive a persona with a salary, family size, and debt load. They then navigate financial choices as they visit various stations that represent housing costs, childcare, utilities, and more.

“I don’t think I’m cut out for this,” exclaimed David Gallardo, a junior at WUHS.

“I can’t afford this kid when my husband doesn’t make crap,” complained Payton Zucco, another junior.

“I definitely know what my mom and dad are going through now,” said Cianni Sahagon.

These students were definitely feeling the sharp bite of financial stress that so many adults are akin to. Of course, some were handling it better than others.

“I’m learning a lot,” said Makenzie Gardner, also a junior. “It really does show you like, ‘Oh wow, this is the real world.’ You kinda gotta balance your situations out.”

Gardner said she managed her hypothetical budget pretty well, other than having to trade her car in for a cheaper model. She is interested in pursuing a career in education and appreciated Thursday’s event and other programs like it at the school.

“They’ve really set us up for success,” added Gardner.

The event coincided with the school’s “Get Focused Stay Focused’’ curriculum that was implemented by Keiser in 2019. As part of a student’s graduation requirement, they must develop a 10-year plan along with a “Skills-Based Education Plan.” Keiser said these tools helped the students choose which workshops to attend and what businesses to speak with during the fair.

Originally, the school’s college and career event was hosted in only the school’s Exhibit Hall. But this year it included classrooms for workshops and a second gymnasium for the Bite of Reality simulation. Keiser was excited to offer students so many diverse options this year including workshops such as “dress for success” and “employability and tax forms.”

The latter was inspired by students who had reported not being prepared to fill out basic job forms, do taxes, or create a budget. Keiser learned about SAFE Credit Union’s workshops through Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), and thought it was the perfect fit.

“I thought, ‘Why don’t we create a conference where we address all those things?’” said Keiser passionately. “Even if they only get an hour and 15 minute workshop, it’s something. We’re getting them something.”

Other notable workshops were offered by Yuba College and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM). Leader Inderjit Deol, with Yuba College, talked a bit on understanding salaries and budgeting for homeownership. FIDM instructor Megan Sterling explained how within the next few years 90 percent of jobs will demand digital marketing skills in all industries. Katie Call, a recent graduate lecturing on pharmaceutical careers, spoke of alternative options within the industry that did not necessarily require a bachelor’s degree. Many emphasize how important this type of information can be for those about to enter the workforce or academia.

Carlethe Embry, a paraeducator, was impressed with how the event turned out and thought it was a great opportunity for kids to explore and learn about their options. Her favorite workshop was the fire science or fire prevention block.

“It was such a good presentation,” said Embry. “Even the kids who weren’t in there for fire, they were interested in fire jobs and science after the guys’ presentation.”

The Exhibit Hall was filled with the delicious smell of Cajun food being prepared for the event’s volunteers by the school’s culinary program. Inside, students had the opportunity to speak with more than 20 local businesses, all branches of the military, and more than 20 post-secondary training institutions and organizations. Not only did students learn about their college and career options, some even got employed on the spot.

For example, Shawn Hall with Toyota Amphitheater hired 17 students Thursday morning, most of whom will be working as parking attendants.

“Minors can only work so many hours,” explained Hall. “So the bonus for them, once all the cars are parked, I let them go and they get to watch the concerts for free. And if two friends sign up, I’ll work them together, and then they can watch the concerts together. So it’s a fun first job.”

This is only Keiser’s third year with WUHS but the success of Thursday’s event proved to be a promising start, and a continued partnership with SAFE Credit Union is likely. Bite of Reality is a free program offered by the credit union to schools and other organizations. To learn more about this and other outreach programs, contact Ashley Tate at 916-496-4067.