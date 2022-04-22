Driver Evan Shotko eyes Kulwicki prize

George Russell maintains there will be “no hard feelings”, despite results, between himself and team-mate Lewis Hamilton due to the seven-time world champions status as “captain” of Mercedes .In his first season racing for German manufacturers Mercedes, Russell sits nine points ahead of Hamilton in the Driver’s Championship after three races. Russell, who spent three seasons with Williams, insists that his fellow Brits standing within the team leaves no doubt as to who is the leader, regardless of where the pair finish on race day. “I think because we’re at just different stages of our career, there’s no hard feelings...
