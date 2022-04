After two seasons disrupted by COVID-19, Ben Wright and the Chippewa Hills baseball team expected 2022 to be a much smoother ride. A few weeks in and it’s been anything but. Thanks to a drenched and frigid April, cancellations and postponements have been more common than actual games. The Warriors have just three games under their belts, with series against Morley-Stanwood and Farwell wiped off the schedule thanks to the weather (the team’s fourth game lasted just three innings due to inclement weather). Outdoor practices have also been limited and inconsistent.

REMUS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO