ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best tacos in New Hampshire

By Kirk Enstrom
WMUR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTacos can be a great snack or part of a fantastic meal, and with a huge variety of toppings, pretty much anyone can find a taco they like. But where can you get the best tacos in New Hampshire?...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Worst Decision Taco Bell Has Made In Recent Years, According To 31% Of People

Taco Bell has been the butt of jokes for years — many of which, ironically, tend to involve a person's backside — but, oftentimes, the wisecracks come from a place of love. The fast food joint is a favorite for millions of people that want to "think outside the bun" when looking for a quick, convenient, and cheap bite to eat, and has even captured the hearts of some of the world's most notable celebs. Remember when Fergie namedropped the beloved Mexican eatery in her hit song "Glamorous?" Taco Bell's numbers reflect its popularity as well. In 2020, Restaurant Business reported that the chain was the fourth-largest in America after raking in an impressive $11.3 billion in sales, which then increased to a whopping $13.3 billion the following year. That's a lot of Doritos Locos Tacos and Baja Blast.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, NH
Food & Drinks
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Lifestyle
City
Concord, NH
City
Claremont, NH
City
Nashua, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Restaurants
State
New Hampshire State
Nashua, NH
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NH
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
Mashed

Taco Bell Finally Confirmed The Date Of The Mexican Pizza's Return

The year 2020 will go down in history as a true dumpster fire of a year and people had a lot to deal with. On top of everything else going on, Taco Bell took away one of the public's small comforts by discontinuing the ultra-beloved Mexican Pizza. Ever since then, people have been clamoring to find out if and when the Mexican Pizza would be back at the fast food joint, already.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Mashed

Why Indian Americans Deserve Credit For Resurrecting Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza

Indian Americans have a long history of loving Taco Bell, starting back in the '80s. According to HuffPost, from 1980 to 1999, the number of Indian immigrants living in the U.S. increased by about 400%. At the time, the U.S. had few Indian restaurants, grocery stores, or affordable vegetarian options. That left immigrants with few choices beyond fast food, but the famously beef-heavy menus at places like McDonald's did not coincide with the Hindu belief system. Enter Taco Bell, where you could substitute beans for beef upon request (via The Takeout).
RESTAURANTS
97.5 WOKQ

Exeter, New Hampshire, is Getting a New Yet Familiar Restaurant

Exeter, New Hampshire, is getting a brand new restaurant called Rue according to a Lifestylee article. This announcement first came to my attention when I was on the website for one of Portsmouth, New Hampshire's coolest restaurant's, Street. "We are psyched about becoming a part of the Exeter community! We...
EXETER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Tilapia#Rocky#Food Drink#Taco Tuesdays#Claremont Fans Of Rocky
94.3 WCYY

One of the Reasons Cracker Barrel is So Cheap is a Gut Punch to New Hampshire and Maine

Who hasn't heard of Cracker Barrel, known for its homemade, massive breakfasts and a warm welcome when you arrive?. For me, and I think for many, it's a favorite for grandparents and families who want a less expensive yet huge breakfast as well as the perfect road trip stop. Those tall Cracker Barrel signs dot the highways and byways across the country. It's almost like America's Sweetheart when it comes to restaurants, with its hometown classic comfort food, country lifestyle filling our tummies with biscuits and gravy, blueberry muffins, tall stacks of pancakes, and of course that country store that draws us all in with its Southern hospitality no matter where it's located.
97.5 WOKQ

If You See a Bunny in New Hampshire, Here’s Why You Should Snap a Photo

There's a statewide effort underway in New Hampshire that includes you and your phone taking photos of rabbits, because we have an endangered species on our hands. With all of us snapping photos with our phones everywhere we go, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking all of us to help out with the University of New Hampshire's Cooperative Extension Rabbit Reporting Program.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Salon

Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza, but we have an easy homemade recipe if you can't wait

Fellow Mexican Pizza fans, rejoice! Taco Bell has announced that the cult-favorite menu item is returning to the chain after a 17-month hiatus — this time for good. Taco Bell Rewards Members will have first access to the Mexican Pizza beginning on May 17, followed by a general release in stores two days later, according to a press release issued by the company.
RESTAURANTS
Isla Chiu

Review: Taco Bell's Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito Steak

Though I already had a donut for breakfast, I found myself craving a breakfast burrito. When I drove by Taco Bell, my conscience said, Don't do it, Isla. You don't need the extra calories. And if you're going to get a breakfast burrito, get it from a small business, not Taco Bell.
97.5 WOKQ

These Maine Restaurants Are Incredibly Underrated

The State of Maine is continuously growing and becoming known as a food destination. Portland alone is iconic when it comes to great eats and world-renowned chefs. It seems like every couple of months a new celebrity from the Food Network or Netflix is up here trying some incredible dishes along with a camera crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy