Coconino County, AZ

Tunnel Fire evening update, Thursday, April 21, 2022: fire crews make progress, evacuations remain in place, initial property damage assessed

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a statement Thursday night, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have conducted preliminary evaluations of the burn area. Approximately 109 properties were impacted by the fire, including 30 residences that were burned and 24 properties with outbuildings destroyed. The owners of the residential structures have been notified of the...

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
