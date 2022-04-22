ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMPD investigating 3rd homicide in past 24 hours

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte. The incident...

www.wbtv.com

FOX Carolina

8-year-old boy, missing since last year, found in western NC

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 8-year-old boy, missing from Florida for months, was found in western North Carolina this week. Asheville Police Department said investigators found 8-year-old Noah Rojas in Boone with his mother, who was on the run. He was reported missing in November 2021. Raquel Gutierrez was...
BOONE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man accused of killing mother, grandmother, shooting at police deemed not competent to stand trial

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man accused of shooting his mother and stabbing his grandmother has been deemed not competent by a judge. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Judge David Hall determined that Scott is unable to understand the proceedings against him. Scott will be taken to Central Regional Hospital to undergo treatment in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
WBTV

Police: One dead after shooting in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting in Monroe on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened at approximately 4:47 p.m. near 1211 Boyte Street. Jaleel Takeem Nivens was shot several times and was transported to Atrium Main where he pronounced deceased. According to police, the incident occurred...
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Repeat offender headed to prison after conviction on several charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Darryl Eugene Turner of Charlotte was convicted last week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking/entering a trailer, two counts of felony larceny, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Missing FL child found in Boone, mother faces charges

BOONE, N.C. (WSPA) – A missing child from Florida was found in Boone, North Carolina Wednesday, according to the Asheville Police Department. APD said the child was known to be in the Asheville area. They said followed leads and found the 8-year-old boy was in Boone. Officers worked with Boone Police Department and the U.S. […]
BOONE, NC

