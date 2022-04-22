ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomer, WI

Bloomer man receives six-month jail sentence after seventh drunk-driving offense

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
 2 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man will serve at least six months in jail after being convicted of a crime related to his seventh drunken-driving offense.

Kodie J. Bodwin, 30, 1703 7th Ave., pleaded guilty to an amended count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety Thursday in Chippewa County Court. He was originally charged with OWI-7th offense, which carries a three-year prison sentence.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered one year in jail: six months required and the rest imposed-and-stayed at the discretion of his probation agent. Gibbs also placed him on probation for three years.

“You have a problem with alcohol; you can’t have any,” Gibbs warned Bodwin. “I’m troubled you are back here. You have a beautiful wife and kids, and you have to put them first.”

Gibbs granted Bodwin’s request to begin serving his jail sentence on Monday. Bodwin was given Huber work release privileges. If Bodwin is revoked, he has credit for five days already served.

Defense attorney Kirby Harless said Bodwin has been accepted into a treatment court program.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer arrested Bodwin on June 6, 2021, after he observed Bodwin make an improper left turn from Spring Street onto Bay Street in downtown Chippewa Falls. Bodwin’s driver’s license was revoked. The officer observed signs of impairment and intoxication, and saw that Bodwin was on a .02 alcohol restriction. During the conversation with the officer, Bodwin admitted he had been consuming alcohol.

“I wasn’t OK to drive. I’m trying to just go home,” Bodwin told the officer. Bodwin failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Bodwin had a .195 blood-alcohol level on the preliminary breath test, more than twice the legal limit. A blood draw would later show a .183 blood-alcohol level.

Bodwin was arrested for three drunk-driving offenses in 2016: Jan. 23, April 24 and Sept. 21. He was ordered in January 2018 to serve six months in jail with another six months imposed-and-stayed.

