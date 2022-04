OSBOURN 7, JOHN CHAMPE 6: Ryan Donahue singled on a 3-2 count to bring in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh Friday in the Eagles’ Cedar Run District win. Donahue finished the game 3 for 3 with three RBI. Osbourn (2-4, 4-8) scored four runs in the third inning. Tyler Husband, Donahue and Matthew Hollar all drive in runs in that inning.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO