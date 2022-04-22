ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Elks Lodge donates $1,200 to Siouxland Freedom Park

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the donation was $12,000; this was incorrect. The numbers have been changed in the story to reflect the accurate donation amount.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local veterans memorial was given a gift from a local chapter of a fraternal organization Thursday night.

The Sioux City Elks Lodge gave a $1,201 donation to the Siouxland Freedom Park at the lodge.

Tri-state governors help create ‘Border Strike Force’

The Freedom Park’s President Mike Newhouse said the gift will go towards expanding the park and its museum.

“Everyone that we receive gets us that much closer to the final step which is to populate the Interpretive Center now with museum-quality exhibits and then make Freedom Park the complete tableau we’ve always envisioned,” said Newhouse.

Over the last 15 years, Siouxland Freedom Park has raised $3 million dollars to build the Interpretive Center and the replica of the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Wall.

They hope to add a Korean War memorial in the future.

