Temple police say 14-year-old runaway found safe

A 14-year-old runaway has been found safe, according to a Temple Police Department social media post.

Before being located, D’Adrian Taylor had been last seen on Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY

Temple police are searching for a 14-year-old runaway who was last seen on Monday.

D’Adrian Taylor is 5’8’’ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call (254) 298-5500 if you have info on his whereabouts.