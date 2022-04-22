ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WWE superstar surprises Special Olympic members

By Caitlin Coffey
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A five-time world champion in the world of wrestling stopped in Nashville Thursday.

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre surprised dozens of Special Olympic athletes who take part of the Metro Parks DisABILITIES program.

Plane crashes in Georgia General Mills parking lot, 2 possibly killed

McIntyre spent time with the athletes greeting them, answering questions and taking pictures with them at the Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville. He even picked up some weights and worked out with the group. Before he left, he also passed out a memento to remember the occasion – their very own wrestling belts.

“It’s always been very important to me to give back where we can,” said McIntyre. “As WWE superstars we make such an impact on people’s lives.”

McIntyre frequently takes part in Unified Special Olympics activities throughout the country.

“It was finding where I can make the biggest difference and where it would touch me most and make the most difference,” he told News 2. “Speaking with our community area they felt that Special Olympics was a good fit for Drew McIntyre, and it’s been a perfect fit. I’ve loved every second of what we’ve done.”

Judge approves settlement in 3M lawsuit that dates back to 2002
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109zqg_0fGddvrn00
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E34p2_0fGddvrn00
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LPuh_0fGddvrn00
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zoaek_0fGddvrn00
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28rTpm_0fGddvrn00
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIspM_0fGddvrn00
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4PyG_0fGddvrn00
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O76wb_0fGddvrn00
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09P9WB_0fGddvrn00
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LV25_0fGddvrn00
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDyqL_0fGddvrn00
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BnS4J_0fGddvrn00
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLprL_0fGddvrn00
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvbHI_0fGddvrn00
    WWE superstar Drew McIntyre meets with Special Olympics in Nashville. (WKRN photo)

McIntyre will be part of SummerSlam, which kicks off July 30th from Nissan Stadium .

This is the first time the series will be held in Nashville.

Tickets for SummerSlam go on sale this Friday, April 23, from the Ticketmaster.

Decatur Fire & Rescue launches CPR campaign

You can expect more WWE community events in the weeks leading up to the big event.

Meanwhile, if you cannot wait till the summer to see some WWE superstars in Tennessee, then you’ll have to make a trip to Knoxville.

WWE Raw is going to be at Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville Monday, April 25th.

For more information on the WWE Raw event click on this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

Ricky Steamboat has major personal problems

One of the most technical athletes in past WWE history is definitely Ricky Steamboat, also called The Dragon by fans and the company, for his movements are very similar to the famous fire-breathing monster from mythology. During his career in the rings of the WCW and the then WWF, Ricky...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To WWE This Summer

Welcome back. There are a lot of people who are involved in making a wrestling show work. In addition to having the wrestlers in the ring doing everything they need to do, there are also the people behind the scenes who help put the whole presentation together. It makes sense for those people to have a great background in wrestling and now WWE is getting back one of its Hall of Famer producers.
NFL
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Return, Randy Orton Celebration Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a couple new segments for next week’s Raw including Becky Lynch’s return. WWE announced on Friday’s Smackdown that Lynch will make her first appearance on Raw since she lost the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. In addition, a 20th anniversary celebration of Randy Orton’s time in WWE will take place.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Big Updates For Monday’s RAW

WWE has announced more big happenings for Monday’s RAW from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Becky Lynch will be on Monday’s RAW for her first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. There’s no word yet on what WWE has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Names Top WWE Star “The Tonight Show” Passed On Three Years Ago

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently spoke with The Athletic’s Chris Vannini and revealed that The Tonight Show called for guests a few years back, but were not interested in Braun Strowman or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when they were suggested.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Mcintyre
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
Wrestling World

New developments on Roman Reigns

In the main event of the second night dedicated to Wrestlemania 38, the WWE Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, won the sensational match that decreed him to be the new Undisputed Universal Champion on the main roster, with the first champion to come out of Wrestlemania with both world champion belts of both rosters, which was precisely the top name of the blue show.
WWE
Yardbarker

Bret Hart believed to have 'quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal'

Bret Hart is believed to have signed a deal with WWE that prevents him from appearing in AEW. Hart is advertised to be in FTR's corner for a Big Time Wrestling show on June 10. He is not expected to play the same role in AEW, however. Our own Dave Meltzer reported in Friday's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Hart is believed to have signed a deal with WWE that prevents him from appearing in AEW but allows him to take independent bookings.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Ronda Rousey Attacks Charlotte Flair and Drew Gulak on SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with a contract signing involving SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and her challenger at WrestleMania Backlash Ronda Rousey, and you just knew it was going to get chaotic. Flair came out to the ring first and then we got a recap of Flair's attack on Drew Gulak from last week. Flair soaked up all the chants from the crowd and then Rousey hit the ring and looked in good spirits. Both sat down and Adam Pearce then asked for two signatures, but then he realized no contract was on the table. Gulak then brought out the contract and told Pearce he was super pumped for this opportunity and was taking it seriously.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Special Olympics#Wwe Superstars#Combat#Wkrn#News 2#3m
stillrealtous.com

Details On What Triple H Told Superstars During Recent WWE Talent Meeting

Triple H has been one of thee key figures in WWE for decades now, but there were many people involved with the company who hadn’t seen him for months following the cardiac event he suffered last year. It was recently reported that The Game made a surprise appearance during...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Roman Reigns Back On TV, Double Taping, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with more build for WrestleMania Backlash. WWE is set to tape the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown tonight, which will be the May 6 show. They are taping that episode ahead of time because they will be in London next Friday, April 29. Tonight’s taping in Albany has a special start time of 6:30pm ET, and you can e-mail us if you’d like to help with live spoilers.
ALBANY, NY
PWMania

SPOILERS: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For 4/29/22

The April 29 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped tonight from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. WWE taped two episodes of SmackDown tonight due to the roster being in London next Friday. The following matches and segments were taped to air next Friday night as the WrestleMania...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Backstage News On AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and Daniel Garcia

– In regards to the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that most of the matches are expected to be AEW vs. NJPW but the card format is not “locked in stone.” Meltzer added that there could end up being tag matches with AEW and NJPW stars on the same team.
WWE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy