Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine no-hit innings against the Boston Red Sox, setting the stage for what could have been the first no-no of the new Major League Baseball season. Alas, the game did not have a score through nine (GameTracker), meaning extra innings were required. Bobby Dalbec then lined a triple to open the 10th, breaking up the no-no and breaking the tie by by plating the automatic runner.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO