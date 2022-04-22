ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows Yonkers cop shot at point-blank range inside bodega

By Mark Lungariello
Newly released video shows a gun trafficker shoot a Yonkers cop at point blank range inside a bodega– moments before the shooter is killed by an FBI agent returning fire.

Bryant Jackson, 28, is seen in the Wednesday footage reaching into his hooded sweatshirt and firing a shot that hits plainclothes Detective Brian Menton in the gut and drops him to the floor, the footage released Thursday showed.

Menton, 47, was set to retire next week after a 27-year career. He remained hospitalized Thursday in critical but stable condition after sustaining injuries to his kidneys, intestines and colon, officials said.

Menton was part of the Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force that was conducting an illegal gun investigation near outside of the Elm Street bodega at about 2:10 p.m., officials said.

The surveillance footage shows Jackson and two other men enter the bodega. At one point, Jackson appears to be showing the gun to the others – although the gun isn’t clearly visible in the footage.

One of the other men appears to notice the detective and other members of the multi-agency Westchester County Safety Streets Task Force arrive outside the bodega. When authorities enter, Jackson heads for the exit but Menton raises his arm to prevent the suspect from leaving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cAs5X_0fGdcxjs00
The gun trafficker shot the cop at point-blank range inside of a bodega.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9qdL_0fGdcxjs00
The 47-year-old police officer was set to retire next week.

That’s when Jackson appears to retract and open fire.

The edited video released by Yonkers Police Department on Thursday shows an FBI agent raising his gun but doesn’t show him fire the fatal shot that struck Jackson in the head.

Officials said Jackson’s gun jammed when it got caught on cloth inside of the sweater.

“Now, that’s speculation but that’s what we think happened and thank God it did jam,” Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said at a news conference unveiling the footage on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsaXt_0fGdcxjs00
Police released photos of the weapon used in the bodega shooting.

Menton’s twin brother, James Menton, an NYPD officer part of the same task force, got the wounded detective into his car and rushed him to Jacobi Medical Center, Yonkers PBA President Keith Olson told lohud.com.

The action likely saved the wounded cop’s life, Olson told the news outlet.

Cops recovered at least four guns during the operation including a ghost gun, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced. The other two men, both from Georgia, who were allegedly working with Jackson are now facing federal charges.

Bryce Martin, 23, and Xavier Simms, 22, were charged with conspiring to traffic firearms from Georgia to New York, prosecutors said.

New York City, NY
