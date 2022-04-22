ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

NET-5 agents seize 837 grams of cocaine

By Robert Summa rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 2 days ago
NET-5 agents allegedly found and seized 837 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia during a search of a Yuba City home earlier this month. Courtesy of Net-5

The Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) announced recently that more than 800 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia were seized earlier this month at a home in Yuba City.

According to Michael Bullard, NET-5 supervisor, the task force, with the assistance of the Yuba City Police Department, served a search warrant at the residence of 29-year-old Trae Norton in the 1200 block of Plumas Street in Yuba City.

During a search of Norton’s home, NET-5 agents allegedly found and seized 837 grams of cocaine, a black operable digital scale, two narcotics packaging and “indicia” that allegedly belonged to Norton.

Bullard said Norton was not home during the search, but was later located and arrested for the alleged possession for sale of narcotics. Norton was booked into Sutter County Jail and the investigation was sent to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office.

As of Thursday, Norton was not listed as still being held at Sutter County Jail.

