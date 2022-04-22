High school softball: Milton freshman Gwen Baker throws perfect game against Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON

Sophomore pitcher Gwen Baker was just plain perfect for the Milton softball team on Thursday.

She retired all 21 batters she faced, tossing a perfect game as the Red Hawks took a 5-0 victory over Fort Atkinson in Badger East Conference play.

“Gwen Baker threw a perfect game ... No hits, no walks no errors in seven innings,” Milton coach Kurt Mussey said. “Team defense was awesome.”

Baker struck out eight Fort Atkinson batters.

The Red Hawks (5-2 overall, 3-2 Badger East Conference) pounded out 16 hits on offense, with Haley Reed and Ashley Vanderhei each hitting a single and double and Kylie Reed, Ella Knoble, Grace Schnell, Gwen Baker and Sophie Mezera adding two hits each.

Milton is scheduled to take on Madison Edgewood on Friday at Goodman Park.

MILTON 5, FORT ATKINSON 0

Milton 100 022 0 — 5 16 0

Fort Atkinson 000 000 0 — 0 0 2

Leading hitters—M: K. Reed 2x4, Knoble 2x4, Schnell 2x4, Baker 2x4, Vanderhei 2x4 (2B), Thomas 2x4, Mezera 2x4, H. Reed 2x4 (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—M: Baker W; 7-0-0-0-0-8; FA: Klauer L; 7-16-5-5-1-6.