New pet resort to open in Yuba City

Local pet lovers will be excited to learn that a new pet resort, spa, and doggy day camp is opening in Yuba City.

Fur & Feathers Luxury Pet Resort is wrapping up construction and will be hosting an open house event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests are welcome to come tour the facility, meet the staff, enjoy some cookies, grab a goodie bag, and participate in a doggie daycare raffle. Staff ask that owners hold off on bringing any furry friends until the facility opens in full on May 2.

Owner Pam Shockley said she is excited to bring this business back to her hometown after opening several successful companies in Bakersfield. Her daughter, Brianna Shockley, just recently relocated to Yuba City to run the resort as its head manager.

“It’s been nice coming back to Yuba City,” said Pam Shockley. “Coming back and having this here, it’s kinda made me appreciate this town so much more. I really enjoy it again, it’s grown so much.”

Pam Shockley is a registered vet tech with over 20 years of experience. Briana Shockley, not too surprisingly, has extensive experience in caring for animals and helping run her mother’s businesses. The purpose of the facility is to give pet owners some peace of mind while they are temporarily unable to care for their pets. Whether taking a vacation, traveling for work, long days at the office, or something else, Fur & Feather offers what it said are affordable rates and interactive activities so that pets can play while their owners are away.

“It’s really good for the dogs as far as relieving stress,” said Briana Shockley. “We have so many dogs in Bakersfield that literally drag their owners through the door because they’re so excited to come here.”

Fur & Feathers offers lodgings for cats, dogs, and even birds. Dog rooms come in a variety of sizes with prices starting at $38 per night for the first pet. Additional pets lodging together will be charged at a discounted rate. Cat condos start at just $24 per night. Daycare prices range from $18-$30 depending on the day and the number of hours.

In addition to lodging, pets will be given the opportunity to play in designated groups in both indoor and outdoor play spaces. Pets are grouped together according to age, size, temperament and personality. The facility’s five separate play yards offer large outdoor running spaces with access to a climate controlled indoor area. Regardless of their assigned group, pets will have plenty of opportunity to play and relax with other “like-minded” individuals. In total, pets lodging at the facility play together about six hours out of the day, and more for those enrolled in daycare only.

“Dogs are inherently social animals, they like playing and being with other dogs,” said Pam Shockley. “It’s like sending them on vacation. And it makes the clients a lot more comfortable knowing they’re in a place where their dogs are having fun and being cared for.”

Whether spending the night or playing for the day, pets come home clean and groomed by experienced stylists and grooming professionals. For those who do spend the night, all indoor areas are climate controlled and have a 24-hour monitoring system set in place to ensure the wellbeing and safety of its lodgers.

Fur & Feathers is one of the only facilities of its kind for those residing in Yuba and Sutter counties. While there are several grooming and training options to choose from, Fur & Friends stands out for both its long- and short-term care options. Additionally, staff said owners can rest assured that their pets’ safety is a top priority and pets with special health needs are always welcome. All Fur & Feathers resorts are owned and operated by licensed veterinary technicians. In addition, all staff are trained in animal health, safety, and positive reward techniques.

Fur & Feathers requires that all pets be up to date on their vaccinations and be spayed or neutered, unless prior arrangements have been made. The new resort will be located at 1643 Poole Blvd. in Yuba City. To learn more stop by the open house, visit www.furandfeatherspetresort.net, or call 530-812-1099.