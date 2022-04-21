"RENT" auditions planned May 5-7 at JPAC

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Performing Arts Center will hold auditions May 5 to 7 for its production of “RENT.”

The production aims to cast an entire LGBTQ+ cast. Electronic audition submissions will be accepted in addition to in-person auditions.

Auditions are limited to performers age 16 and older. Performers younger than 16 who want to audition must have a parent or guardian contact Stephanie Hormig at shormig@familyservices1.org.

The musical will be held on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2 at JPAC.

For more information or to sign up for an audition, visit bit.ly/3EJDncg .

The production is in partnership with DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit and sponsored by the Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee.