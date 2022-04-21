ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

"RENT" auditions planned May 5-7 at JPAC

By Gazette staff
 3 days ago

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Performing Arts Center will hold auditions May 5 to 7 for its production of “RENT.”

The production aims to cast an entire LGBTQ+ cast. Electronic audition submissions will be accepted in addition to in-person auditions.

Auditions are limited to performers age 16 and older. Performers younger than 16 who want to audition must have a parent or guardian contact Stephanie Hormig at shormig@familyservices1.org.

The musical will be held on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2 at JPAC.

For more information or to sign up for an audition, visit bit.ly/3EJDncg .

The production is in partnership with DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit and sponsored by the Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No Mow May creates buzz across Wisconsin

VERONA, Wis. — It’s a movement that’s taking hold across Wisconsin. As the greenery starts to emerge around the state this spring, some folks are content to let it grow. And grow. And grow. No Mow May is a practice that got attention across the nation when it started in Appleton in 2020. Residents were allowed to simply let their...
VERONA, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
GazetteXtra

CROP Hunger Walk planned for April 24 at Cargill church

JANESVILLE The annual CROP Hunger Walk is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave. The walk includes a 2.5K and 5K route for participants to choose. Registration fees are not required, though donations are encouraged. ECHO will receive 25% of the total funds raised and all remaining funds will help the Church World Service, a faith-based organization that fights hunger and poverty in communities around the world. To sign up or make a donation, visit crophungerwalk.org/janesvillewi. For more information, contact Kathy Holcombe at 608-752-8117 or janesvillecropwalk@chartner.net or visit facebook.com/janesvilleareacrop.
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville’s Stephanie Filter named top principal in the state for leadership at Madison Elementary

As a few hundred Madison Elementary School students sat cross-legged on the floor of the gym for an assembly Thursday, April 14, they were moments away from meeting this year’s top elementary school principal in the state. That top principal was someone students were already well-acquainted with, as staff from the Association for Wisconsin School Administrators surprised Stephanie Filter with the award. Filter was oblivious, having been misled into thinking...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Half of Janesville referendum’s boost will be lost with declining enrollment, schools CFO says

The Janesville School District won’t see the full effect of its operating referendum for the 2022-23 year, as decreasing enrollment will cut its effectiveness nearly in half. In the second year of the district’s $7 million recurring operating referendum, it can raise its tax levy by $4 million for the upcoming academic year. But the district would only see a net gain of $2.1 million as a result of reduced state aid. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville School Board approves Mark Holzman as its next superintendent

Mark Holzman will become the Janesville School District’s top educator after the school board’s unanimous approval of his contract Tuesday night. Holzman will take the reins on leading the district starting July 1 after current Superintendent Steve Pophal’s retirement in June. The board voted during a special board meeting April 4 to enter contract negotiations with Holzman, who was one of three finalists the board considered for the post. Holzman...
JANESVILLE, WI
