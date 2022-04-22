Demonstrators renew calls for transparency in Andrew Brown's shooting death

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside Baltimore’s City Hall Friday afternoon, calling for Mayor Brandon Scott to come out of the building. They’re seeking justice for Donelle Rochester, an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by Baltimore Police last month. Morgan State University students, who organized the rally, joined Rochester’s family in calling for the arrest of the officers involved in the shooting. On February 19, officers with the Baltimore City Police Department working a crime suppression detail in the area of Hillen Road came across a white Honda sedan and ran the plate, which was found to be registered to...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 29 DAYS AGO