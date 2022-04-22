ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

Demonstrators renew calls for transparency in Andrew Brown's shooting death

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemonstrators renew calls for transparency in Andrew Brown's shooting death. One...

www.wral.com

WITN

Gunshots heard within mile of Andrew Brown press conference in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - More than 20 bullet casings were found scattered in the street less than a mile from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office in Elizabeth City Thursday. WITN’s chief videographer and reporter were at the NAACP-led press conference held for the anniversary of Andrew Brown’s killing...
WNCT

Thursday marks one year since death of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday marks one year since Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies. The shooting happened while deputies were serving warrants at Brown’s home in Elizabeth City. Pasquotank County commissioners say since that day, they’ve been working on rebuilding trust in the community. “We need to […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
CBS Baltimore

Demonstrators, Family Rally For Baltimore Officers’ Arrest In Shooting Death Of Donelle Rochester

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside Baltimore’s City Hall Friday afternoon, calling for Mayor Brandon Scott to come out of the building. They’re seeking justice for Donelle Rochester, an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by Baltimore Police last month. Morgan State University students, who organized the rally, joined Rochester’s family in calling for the arrest of the officers involved in the shooting. On February 19, officers with the Baltimore City Police Department working a crime suppression detail in the area of Hillen Road came across a white Honda sedan and ran the plate, which was found to be registered to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pasquotank County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Pasquotank County, NC
Daily Mail

Louisville cop shot during fatal Breonna Taylor raid says review hearing was 'just for show' and that officer now suing to get his job back was 'hung out to dry...for saving my life'

The former Louisville detective who was fired following the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020 has found support from one of his former colleagues who was there that night. Retired Sgt. John Mattingly told the Daily Mail that he is in full support of Myles Cosgrove's efforts...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
#Shooting
WRAL

Police investigate shooting in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount, N.C. — Police are investigating what appears to be the scene of a shooting in Rocky Mount. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived to find crime scene tape up between two sides of a strip mall on Jeffreys Road. A large number of officers were also on...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
NBC12

Second convicted felon who escaped mental hospital arrested in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - The second felon who escaped from a mental hospital in James County has been captured. According to WVEC, police say 31-year-old Austin Leigh and 29-year-old Bryant Wilkerson escaped from Eastern State Hospital Saturday. Leigh turned himself in the next day, and Wilkerson was caught Thursday in...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Juvenile wounded in shooting within mile of sheriff’s office

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A juvenile was shot in a Thursday evening shooting that was within a mile of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and the Andrew Brown press conference being held outside there. The Elizabeth City Police Department says officers responded to a report of gunshots heard...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WRAL

Suspect in DC shooting found dead, multiple weapons recovered

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Suspect in DC shooting found dead, multiple weapons recovered. The suspected gunman was found dead Friday night inside an apartment at the scene as Metropolitan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL

High-tech policing helps keep crime down in Rocky Mount

High-tech policing helps keep crime down in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department is using a new high-tech approach to fighting crime throughout the city. Through enhanced focus patrols, the police department is hoping to continue a downward trend in overall crime in the city - and make residents feel safer.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

