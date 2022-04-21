ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning bring the boom in rout of Maple Leafs

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UxpwS_0fGdZsHm00
Steven Stamkos is mobbed after scoring his 954th point to become the Lightning's career points leader. He reaches the milestone on his second-period goal Thursday against the Maple Leafs. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Something has felt different about the Lightning the past few months. They haven’t been dominant. They haven’t had that familiar swagger. It’s that feeling when champions come down to earth.

But in their 8-1 win over Toronto on Thursday night at Amalie Arena — a team they could face in the first round of the playoffs — the Lightning played with toughness and a sense of urgency that they’ve struggled to tap recently. The result: one of their best 60-minute efforts in the final months of the regular season.

Along the way, captain Steven Stamkos became the Lightning’s all-time points leader, scoring like he has for so many years — a one-timer from the left circle on the power play for a 3-0 lead with 7:22 left in the second.

Shortly after Stamkos scored his record 954th point, a tribute video played on the arena video board. It was narrated by Marty St. Louis, the Lightning Hall of Famer whose record Stamkos surpassed and who served as a mentor for Stamkos in his first six years in the league.

The Lightning’s eight goals were a season-high, and their margin of victory was their largest this season.

Their final regular-season meeting with the Leafs was missing significant star power. The league’s leading goal scorer, Toronto’s Auston Matthews, and Lightning top-line center Brayden Point were both out with mysterious injuries.

Even without Point — a surprise scratch with lower-body injury and considered day to day — the Lightning recaptured their mojo despite having to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAHh9_0fGdZsHm00
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his goal beating Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) during second period action at Amalie Arena on Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Tampa. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Coming off a four-goal loss in their last game with Toronto earlier this month, the Lightning needed some success against the Leafs, especially if they are going to meet in the playoffs.

More importantly, they needed to get back to the game that won back-to-back Stanley Cups. That means a physical, hard-nosed, defensive-minded style of play that wins closely contested games.

With the win, the Lightning (47-22-8, 102 points) moved within six points of the second-place Leafs (51-21-6, 108) in the Atlantic Division with five games left in the regular season. Tampa Bay leads Boston (47-25-5, 99 points), which lost 4-0 to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

One game after losing momentum with a woeful second period in Tuesday’s home loss to the Red Wings, the Lightning took over the game in the second period on Thursday with four goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0fGdZsHm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1y5t_0fGdZsHm00
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) gets s high sticking penalty as he gets his stick up in the face of Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) during first period action at Amalie Arena on Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Tampa. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Despite being outshot 14-7 in a scoreless opening period, the Lightning dominated in zone time. And they built on that in the second.

Alex Killorn started the scoring with a redirection in front of the net with 3:54 into the period. Ross Colton then scored with 9:22 left in the second on a score created by strong forecheck play.

After Corey Perry took the puck in the Toronto zone, it landed on Nick Paul’s stick. Paul found Colton open along the far post. Colton added another goal in the third, giving him his second straight two-goal game.

After Stamkos scored his record-setting goal, Nikita Kucherov followed with a goal on the power play. Ondrej Palat put the Lightning up 5-0 by redirecting Mikhail Sergachev’s shot on net. Killorn scored his second goal of the game 4:33 into the third.

Kucherov also reached 600 career points, becoming the sixth-fastest player to reach that milestone.

• • •

The Tampa Bay Times has commemorated the Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Striking Twice. Order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lineup card exchange caps Kiermaier family reunion

CHICAGO — Getting to play on the field that older brother Dan takes care of as the Cubs’ head groundskeeper made the three-game series special for Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier. Getting to exchange lineup cards at home plate with Dan before Wednesday’s finale — at the suggestion of...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins reach 100 points by routing Red Wings

Several Pittsburgh Penguins reached milestones Saturday through their 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Captain Sidney Crosby reached the 30-goal mark. His linemate, Rickard Rakell, netted his 20th goal of the season. All-Star defenseman Kris Letang matched his career-high in points (67). Future...
DETROIT, MI
WGR550

Power's first NHL goal helps power Sabres to victory

As Thursday’s game neared the halfway point of the third period and with the Buffalo Sabres leading 3-2, Owen Power jumped into a big opening and took a pass from Jeff Skinner to score his first NHL goal. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
BUFFALO, NY
Reuters

Caps blank Coyotes, pull even with Penguins in division race

Conor Sheary had a goal and an assist as the Washington Capitals defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Friday night in Glendale, Ariz. Washington (44-23-11, 99 points) pulled into a tie with the Pittsburgh Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division with four games remaining. John Carlson also scored...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Alex Killorn
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning refuse to read into lopsided win over Maple Leafs

TAMPA — The Lightning had a near-perfect recipe for winning Thursday against the Maple Leafs. For the first time in a while, Tampa Bay played a complete game from start to finish — limiting Toronto’s scoring opportunities in an 8-1 victory — and reached significant milestones in the process. Steven Stamkos surpassed Marty St. Louis as the franchise’s all-time points leader (956), while Nikita Kucherov reached the 600-point mark.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators (each coming off a win in its most recent game) will clash on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Tampa Bay claimed an 8-1 home victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs its last time out on April 21. The Lightning got three points apiece out of four players, including Ondrej Palat (one goal and two assists) and Alex Killorn (two goals and one assist).
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#Lightning Strikes#Red Wings#Stanley Cup
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Brayden Point out with lower-body injury

TAMPA — The Lightning were without top-line center Brayden Point for their Atlantic Division game against the Maple Leafs Thursday night at Amalie Arena. Point missed the game with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, the team announced. It’s the first game that Point has missed since he...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Nikita Kucherov, Lightning tame Predators

TAMPA — When he’s at his best, Nikita Kucherov can bring out the most in his teammates. As the Lightning ramp up for the postseason, the most promising sign of another deep playoff run is that Kucherov has found his best hockey of the season. He had a...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays comeback falls short despite two homers from Wander Franco

ST. PETERSBURG — For six innings, Wander Franco put on a show Friday night. A 389-foot home run with an exit velocity of 109.7 mph in his first at-bat. A hard grounder at 106 mph that was misplayed in the third inning. And a 363-foot homer with an exit velocity of 112.4 mph in his third at-bat, followed by a spectacular running catch of a pop fly down the leftfield line by the shortstop.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
Tampa Bay Times

Jury awards $17.5 million to estate of man killed by Pinch A Penny truck on Bayshore

TAMPA — A Tampa jury has awarded more than $17 million in damages to the widow of a man killed by an out-of-control Pinch A Penny truck on Bayshore Boulevard two years ago. A six-member jury decided Wednesday that negligence on the part of a Pinch A Penny franchise called South Tampa Pool Supplies & Services and its owner contributed to the crash that killed George Williams Gage III while the 70-year-old retired finance executive was out on his daily walk.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Steven Stamkos followed in Marty St. Louis’ path to become Lightning’s most prolific scorer

TAMPA — Long before Steven Stamkos was within reach of the Lightning’s career points record, he leaned on Hall of Famer Marty St. Louis for guidance. Stamkos on Thursday surpassed his mentor, becoming the franchise’s most prolific scorer during an 8-1 victory over the Maple Leafs at Amalie Arena. With three points, including a goal, he upped his career total to 956.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Panthers, Blues, Flames, Sabres, Lightning & Penguins

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Panthers Tie Franchise Record With 12th-Straight Win. The Florida Panthers...
BUFFALO, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy