Two Logger Pitchers Combine to No-Hit Cardinals

Onalaska ace Dylan Zigler winds up to deliver a pitch to a Winlock batter during a Central 2B League matchup in Winlock on Thursday, April 21.

At Winlock

LOGGERS 19, CARDINALS 1

Onalaska 553 6XX X — 19 3 2

Winlock 100 0XX X — 1 0 3

Onalaska Pitching — Zigler 2 IP, 4 K, 2 BB; Liddell 2 IP, 4 K; Highlights — Smith 2-2, 2 BB; James 3-4; Cleveland-Barrera 2-2; Zigler 2-4

Winlock Pitching — Geehan 4 IP, 1 K, 13 H, 7 BB; Highlights — Connelly R, HBP

WINLOCK — Senior Dylan Zigler and freshman Lisa Liddell combined for a no-hitter as Onalaska raced past Winlock, 19-1, in four innings during a rain-filled Central 2B League game in Winlock on Thursday.

The Loggers plated three or more runs in all four innings, tallying 13 total hits on the day. After a five-run top of the first, Winlock countered when Charlee Connelly reached base on a hit by pitch and then later scored to cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 5-1.

From there, it was all Ony as the Loggers scored five more runs in the second, three in the third and capped the game off with six in the fourth.

“It was pretty good considering the weather conditions,” Onalaska coach Rich Teitzel said. “They played well.”

Desi Smith and Alex Cleveland-Barrera were ultra-efficient at the plate, each going 2 for 2 and reaching base all four times. Hannah James led the Loggers in hits by going 3 for 4 and Dylan Zigler was 2 for 4.

Zigler threw the first two innings on the mound, striking out four and walking two with no hits. Liddell pitched the final two, also striking out four and allowing no hits.

Winlock’s offense went silent throughout, with Connelly being just one of four baserunners.

Cali Geehan went all four innings on the mound for the Cards, striking out one and surrendering 13 hits with seven walks.

Winlock (2-5) has now lost three in a row and will head to White Pass High School for a doubleheader against Morton-White Pass starting at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Onalaska (7-2, 5-0 C2BL) runs its win streak to six games and will next head to Toutle Lake for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. on Monday.