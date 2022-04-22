ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonton, NJ

Old Tappan over Boonton - Boys lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nick Varni’s two goals and two assists lifted Old Tappan to a 9-8 victory over Boonton in Old Tappan. Spencer Walsh and Brendan Rie scored two goals apiece for Old...

www.nj.com

Pedrani powers undefeated Somerville past Steinert - Girls lacrosse (PHOTOS)

Meghan Pedrani’s six goals and two assists powered Somerville to a 16-0 victory over Steinert in Somerville. Elyse Madigan had three goals with an assist and Brooklynn Peterson scored three goals for Somerville (8-0), which stormed out to a 12-0 halftime lead. Elizabeth Cleary dished out three assists in the win. Natalie Varona, Sophia Smola and Nina Nebab each had a goal and an assists, while Ally Peterson chipped in a goal.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
No. 17 West Essex over Montclair Kimberley - Boys lacrosse recap (PHOTOS)

Anthony Drago recorded five goals and three assists to lead West Essex, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Montclair Kimberley, 18-3. Jack Massotto scored six goals and assisted on another while Rocco Garcia and Tyler Gann added two goals apiece for West Essex (9-1), which led by one after one before pulling away by scoring seven unanswered goals in the second quarter.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Old Bridge over Marlboro - Girls lacrosse recap

Jada Garcia finished with four goals and one assist as Old Bridge defeated Marlboro 14-3 in Old Bridge. Gabrielle Walker recorded a hat trick and one assist, while Sophia Farkas chipped in a hat trick as Old Bridge improved to 7-0. Jenna Scopellite scored twice. Gabrielle Malanga and Joey Grotkopf...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
North Brunswick over Sayreville - Boys lacrosse recap

Nathaniel Rosa scored four goals to lead North Brunswick to a victory on the road over Sayreville, 8-4. Joseph Whalen finished with two goals and two assists while Adyan Khondker tallied six assists for North Brunswick (7-3), which faced a 3-1 deficit after one before swinging the momentum and taking control of the remainder of the game.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Montclair over No. 17 Glen Ridge - Girls lacrosse recap

Leigh Naturale’s four goals powered Montclair to a 13-5 victory over Glen Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, at Woodman Field in Montclair. Sabrina Martin scored three goals and Lauren Morganlander had two with an assist for Montclair (4-4). Lizzy Giordano scored two goals, Olivia Nicoll added one with two assists, and Megan Previdi dished out two assists. Talia Cohen-Vigder made seven saves.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Boys lacrosse: Sparta edges Morris Knolls on Wood double-overtime goal (PHOTO)

As the final minutes of the second period of overtime ticked away, it seemed as if Thursday’s game between Sparta and Morris Knolls was heading towards a draw. However, Sparta’s Ryan Rossi found a lane and cut through the opposing defense, getting within scoring range before a defender’s stick jostled the ball loose and sent it up into the air in front of the goal.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Girls lacrosse: Paul VI mounts 2nd-half rally for comeback win over Haddon Township

Hannah Exley scored six goals and assisted on another to lead Paul VI to a come-from-behind victory on the road over Haddon Township, 12-10. Ave Martin finished with five goals and one assist while Ava Calloway tallied four assists for Paul VI (3-3), which trailed by three at halftime before outscoring Haddon Township 8-3 in the second half to complete the comeback.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Delsea edges Gloucester in Hammonton Invitational opener - Softball recap

Gianna Dougherty tamed Gloucester on six hits and Deldea pushed across two unearned runs in a 2-1 victory in the opening round of the Hammonton Tournament in Hammonton. Dougherty struck out three and walked one. Delsea had six hits by six different players. Danaka Bennett had two hits for Gloucester (7-4). Gloucester scored its run in the seventh, but Daugherty was able to shut the door.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Baseball: Lovaglio and Kaiser hit home runs to propel Montville past West Morris

Ian Kaiser and Brian Lovaglio each went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run apiece to lead Montville to a victory on the road over West Morris, 5-2. Ryan Nieskens struck out five and walked three, allowing four hits and two runs over five innings before Matthew Colatrella allowed one hit over two scoreless innings to close things out on the mound for Montville (8-1), which has won each of its last four games.
MONTVILLE, NJ
Tiedemann pitches Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Edison - Softball recap

Julia Tiedemann allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits and struck out 12 without a walk when Scotch Plains-Fanwood defeated Edison 13-3 in Edison. Olivia DiSalvo went 4-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. Maeve Kahora went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (10-2).
EDISON, NJ
