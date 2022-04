Car fans in the Valley have something to be excited about this Earth day. Sims Buick-GMC in Warren sold it's first Hummer EV. The all-electric, first edition truck sold for $112,000. The 9,000-pound, Eco-friendly machine is loaded with all the bells and whistles, makes 1,000 horsepower, mirrors that number in torque, has a 3-second 0-60 time, and extreme off-road capabilities. In addition, the truck has a range of over 300 miles.

