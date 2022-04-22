ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County softball coverage (4/21/22)

By Alex Flum
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of softball in Montgomery County on April 21, 2022.

  • Northwest vs. Clarksburg: Clarksburg wins 10-2

Junior pitcher Genevieve Gleason was dealing and the bats got going as the Coyotes took down the Jaguars.

  • Sherwood vs. Blake: Sherwood wins 22-1

Sherwood continues to dominate the competition, crushing Blake, 22-1.

In private school action, the Good Counsel softball team suffered its first loss Thursday, falling to John Carroll, 7-3. With a 7-1 record, the Falcons are off to their best start to a season ever. Read more about Good Counsel softball’s success here.

