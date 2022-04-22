ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

New investigation launched after Cincinnati officer accused of not testing rape kits

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has confirmed his office is conducting a review of hundreds of sexual assault cases handled by Christopher...

Cincinnati, OH
