Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia to end mask mandate days after reinstating it

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia is ending its indoor mask mandate, city health officials said Thursday night, abruptly reversing course just days after people in the city had to start wearing masks again amid a sharp increase in infections. The Board of Health voted Thursday to rescind the mandate, according to the Philadelphia...

Vogue Magazine

What’s Happening to Mask Mandates in the U.S.?

At this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping track of mask-wearing protocols can feel like an exercise in futility as governmental advice keeps shifting, and the Republican governors of states like Texas and Florida seem diametrically opposed to mask mandates in any capacity. On Monday, a federal judge in Florida...
CBS Chicago

Justice Dept. appeals mask ruling after CDC says mandate still needed

The Justice Department has filed an appeal that seeks to reverse a judge's recent ruling that ended the nation's mask mandate on public transit. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had asked the department to appeal the decision, issuing a statement Wednesday that said the mandate "remains necessary for the public health.""CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in all indoor public transportation settings," the CDC's statement continued. "CDC's number one priority is protecting the public health of our nation. As we have said before, wearing masks is most beneficial in crowded or poorly ventilated locations, such as...
Jason Weiland

Justice Department: “CDC says to still wear masks”

The U.S Department of Justice has announced that they will appeal the federal judge's decision to strike down their transportation mask mandate if it is still needed for public health purposes, according to an agency statement on Tuesday afternoon.
Thrillist

The CDC Wants to Reinstate the Indoor Transportation Mask Mandate

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis, State Lawmakers Team Up To Prepare Colorado For Possible Surge In COVID Cases

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday that the state is taking action to stay abreast of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado. Polis is teaming up with state lawmakers to develop COVID readiness legislation. (credit: CBS) “We really owe it to the people of Colorado to learn from our experiences over the last two years to prepare for whatever lies ahead,” said Polis. (credit: CBS) One of the goals of the legislation is to make sure our hospitals don’t reach capacity, to have a plan for any surge in patients, make sure there are enough critical supplies in the hospitals and retain health care workers.
US News and World Report

Biden Predicts Democrats Could Bolster Senate Majority in Midterms

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday predicted that his fellow Democrats could win two more U.S. Senate seats in November's midterms, strengthening the party's majority to pass his agenda despite sagging approval ratings. Speaking at a political fundraiser in Portland during his first trip to the Pacific Northwest...
New Jersey Monitor

CDC concludes a mask mandate is still needed for travelers, clearing way for court battle

The Biden administration will fight a court decision for the authority to mandate masks on airplanes, trains and other public transit, following a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation Wednesday night that a mandate was still needed. The CDC said in a statement that the mandate keeps transportation safer for immunocompromised people and the greater public. […] The post CDC concludes a mask mandate is still needed for travelers, clearing way for court battle appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
buzzfeednews.com

Students Across The Country Are Going Silent To Protest Against Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The 17-year-old nonbinary student attends a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Republican governor this month signed a law that makes it a felony for parents and doctors to provide transgender youth with gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers. Another new Alabama law prohibits trans kids from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans any conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
POPSUGAR

Ending the Mask Mandate Isn't a Cause For Celebration

A Florida court struck down the airplane and public-transit mask mandate on Monday, and it wasn't long before the celebratory videos started flooding Twitter: flight attendants and pilots announcing to their passengers, often mid-flight, that the mandate was no longer in effect and that it was now their personal choice to keep their masks on or not. Many responded by pulling their masks off, clapping, and cheering. Shouts of "Finally!" rang through some cabins. Some flight attendants reportedly offered champagne to celebrate. Watching these videos was an uncomfortable, almost surreal experience. For someone who's never really understood the furor around face masks (I can breathe just fine, and I don't really care if strangers see half my face, to be honest), the celebratory atmosphere felt strange. The end of the mask mandate doesn't signal the end of COVID-19. And the efficacy of masks to protect against respiratory viruses has been proven again and again. So is this news really worth applauding?
