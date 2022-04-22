3 injured in Thursday night wreck at 34th & Canton

ANDREWS, TX – One person was killed on Wednesday afternoon following a crash with a Semi-truck. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Apr. 20, troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1788 and State Highway 176 for the report of a major crash. When they arrived, the troopers discovered an 18-wheeler and a passenger car that had crashed in the middle of the roadway. AIRMED was called in and one passenger was airlifted to the hospital where they later died of their injuries. The name of the deceased has not been disclosed at this time. Troopers…

