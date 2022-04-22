3 injured in Thursday night wreck at 34th & Canton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit has arrested one person after a shooting in South Lubbock left one person dead. LPD was called to the 1900 block of 74th St. just after 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. 49-year-old Tim Lara was found on the scene with gunshot wounds and was given first aid by first responders and transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday released details about a deadly motorcycle crash which happened Saturday morning just outside of Lubbock. DPS said Fabian Alonzo, 41, of Lubbock was riding a motorcycle north on County Road 2500 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). DPS said Winter Ashley Chambers Horton, 28, of […]
ANDREWS, TX – One person was killed on Wednesday afternoon following a crash with a Semi-truck.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Apr. 20, troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1788 and State Highway 176 for the report of a major crash.
When they arrived, the troopers discovered an 18-wheeler and a passenger car that had crashed in the middle of the roadway.
AIRMED was called in and one passenger was airlifted to the hospital where they later died of their injuries. The name of the deceased has not been disclosed at this time.
Troopers…
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the 1200 block of South Texas Avenue. A second driver was taken to a local hospital. The accident occurred after 2 a.m, according to a Bryan police social media post. 25 News...
Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest. According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
A group of friends from East Texas went to Dallas recently for a birthday celebration and sadly, one of them would not make it back home after he was shot to death. The incident was caught on video the suspects involved just so happened to be with a Dallas Cowboys player and police have now made arrests in the case.
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon. Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is looking for two more individuals in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old man. The suspects were identified as Aracely Arredondo, 44, and Hector Manuel Gonzalez, 29. They are wanted on charges of capital murder, according to a post by HCSO. HCSO confirmed […]
SAN ANTONIO — Shirlene Hernandez is a 72-year-old grandmother living in San Antonio. Earlier this month she was at a Shell gas station to get a Diet Coke. On her way into the store, a man grabbed Hernandez and hit her several times in the face. "I can see...
Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man and federal fugitive was arrested on Friday afternoon after he allegedly robbed a local hotel and nearly ran over a police officer. According to court documents, 22-year-old San Angelo man Jacob Alvarez was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on three indictments for aggravated robbery, […]
Both a woman and her child reported missing from Indiana were found in her car, but only the 5-month-old son was alive, according to local Indiana outlet WSBT. Alexis Morales and her son, Messiah, were last seen on April 12 and reported missing on April 18, according to the outlet.
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Update: 2:00 PM) — According to a statement issued by the Lubbock Police Department on Friday, March 25, 2022, Bobby Gasca was one of two suspects arrested in connection with a double homicide that took place in Lubbock in July of 2020. 29-year-old Camri Huitt was arrested in the 400 block of […]
HOUSTON – A store employee who confronted and killed a shoplifter has been charged in the man’s death, according to Houston police. Antonio E. Batres, 21, is charged with murder. The shooting happened in the 7400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police...
Comments / 1