Orioles' Tyler Wells: Early exit in loss

Zimmermann (1-0) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings, earning the win Friday versus the Angels. Zimmermann covered five scoreless innings, but he ran out of steam a bit at the end. He exited with no outs in the seventh inning after Anthony Rendon's two-run blast brought the Angels within two runs. The Orioles' bullpen was able to maintain the lead, earning Zimmermann his first win of the season to go with a pair of no-decisions through three starts. He's been very effective with a 1.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 15 innings, and per the team's PR department, the southpaw's 14-inning scoreless streak to begin the season was the longest by a Baltimore pitcher since Jim Palmer in 1978, which is good company to be keeping. Zimmermann is projected to face the Yankees next week.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO