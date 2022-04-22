Orioles' Tyler Wells: Early exit in loss

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
Jimenez (hamstring) suffered a "significant" injury Saturday, but it is not expected to end his season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Jimenez was carted off the field after landing awkwardly on first base while running out a groundball. Though no formal move has been made, it appears a certainty that Jimenez will land on the injured list. Gavin Sheets is likely to see a significant uptick in playing time with Jimenez out.
Chirinos will sit Saturday against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Chirinos sits for the second time in the last three games. He's hit just .231/.375/.269 to start the year. Anthony Bemboom will start behind the plate.
The Minnesota Twins took to the field for their AL Central matchup against the Chicago White Sox without their regular catcher. Do-Hyoung Park tweeted out moments before the game that Gary Sanchez was a late scratch. Ryan Jeffers replaced Sanchez behind the plate, batting ninth against the White Sox. There...
Zimmermann (1-0) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings, earning the win Friday versus the Angels. Zimmermann covered five scoreless innings, but he ran out of steam a bit at the end. He exited with no outs in the seventh inning after Anthony Rendon's two-run blast brought the Angels within two runs. The Orioles' bullpen was able to maintain the lead, earning Zimmermann his first win of the season to go with a pair of no-decisions through three starts. He's been very effective with a 1.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 15 innings, and per the team's PR department, the southpaw's 14-inning scoreless streak to begin the season was the longest by a Baltimore pitcher since Jim Palmer in 1978, which is good company to be keeping. Zimmermann is projected to face the Yankees next week.
The 2022 MLB is finally underway. The AL East is anticipated to become the most competitive division of them all, as four teams possess a serious chance of World Series contention, and then you have the Baltimore Orioles. I apologize to Orioles fans, but there’s no denying that this Baltimore team is positioned in an […]
Sanchez's MRI on his sore abdomen showed "minimal signal," according to manager Rocco Baldelli, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Sanchez was scratched from Friday's lineup with the injury and won't start Saturday, either, but it looks as though he may avoid a trip to the injured list. Jose Godoy's contract was selected to give the Twins a backup to Ryan Jeffers behind the plate, but Minnesota seemingly would have placed Sanchez on the injured list as the corresponding move if the team thought he'd be out for an extended period.
NEW YORK — New York Yankees fans in the right-field bleachers pelted Guardians outfielders with bottles, cans and debris in a chaotic scene moments after Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres got RBI hits with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Yankees to a 6-5 win Saturday.
PHOENIX — There is an embarrassment of riches in the Mets starting rotation. With a spot start from Trevor Williams on Saturday and Taijuan Walker's impending return from the 10-day IL, Buck Showalter had to deliver the difficult news to David Peterson that he had been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on the heels of Friday's sterling start in Arizona.
in the right-field bleachers pelted Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans and debris in a chaotic scene moments after Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres got RBI hits with two outs in the ninth inning to lift New York over the Guardians 6-5 Saturday.
Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine no-hit innings against the Boston Red Sox, setting the stage for what could have been the first no-no of the new Major League Baseball season. Alas, the game did not have a score through nine (GameTracker), meaning extra innings were required. Bobby Dalbec then lined a triple to open the 10th, breaking up the no-no and breaking the tie by by plating the automatic runner.
Welcome to the first edition of my Random MLB thoughts, a look at happenings around the league, as well as some additional Blue Jays thoughts. On Saturday, Miguel Cabrera became only the 33rd player to reach the 3,000 hit mark. Last season, Miguel hit his 500th homer against the Blue Jays on August 22. He now joins an elite group of six other players who have hit 500 home runs while recording 3,000 hits.
Bader went 0-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and three stolen bases in Saturday's win over the Reds. He helped manufacture runs in multiple innings. After a successful theft his first time on base, Bader decided to take second and third when he reached a second time. The outfielder has gone six games without an extra-base hit and has a .195/.298/.268 slash line early on, so expect to have to sacrifice in the other hitting categories if you want to chase these steals.
With each run batted in, Hudson Haskin’s stock rose. Scouts wanted to see the Tulane freshman with the unique swing, the one who hit .372 with 52 RBIs and 10 home runs in 2019. They wanted to see the blossoming center fielder with a mix of each tool, from speed to power. But the attention was a double-edged sword — a sign he’d be able to compete at the next level yet an invitation to criticism ...
