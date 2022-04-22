ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Lights lamp again

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bailey had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

PIX11

Buffalo Sabres beat New York Islanders 5-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 in a game between two non-playoff teams. Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson’s rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres power past Islanders to 5-3 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres continue to play some of their best hockey of the season late in the year, getting another win Saturday afternoon, their fourth in a row, the longest streak of the season. They played strong in all three periods to take the 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders. “I […]
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

Thompson scores 37th in Sabres' win over Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday in a game between two non-playoff teams.Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson's rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly squandered a 4-1 third-period lead. Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 19 shots.The Sabres hung on for their fourth straight victory, the team's best since a 10-game run in November 2018."It's something we can build confidence in. You come down late...
BUFFALO, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins reach 100 points by routing Red Wings

Several Pittsburgh Penguins reached milestones Saturday through their 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Captain Sidney Crosby reached the 30-goal mark. His linemate, Rickard Rakell, netted his 20th goal of the season. All-Star defenseman Kris Letang matched his career-high in points (67). Future...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Blue Seat

Rangers Recap: Natty Hatty Copper sinks Isles

It’s always odd when the Rangers are good heading into a game against a relatively bad Isles team. You never actually feel like the game is a given. But it was an Andrew Copp showcase for this one, as his natural hat trick in the first period set the tone for what would become a 6-3 win. This was one of those games where the Rangers never felt out of control, and the pace was mostly at their will.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Josh Bailey
NHL

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall to Rangers 6-3

Islanders fall behind early in 6-3 loss to Rangers. The New York Islanders fell behind early and couldn't catch up, losing to the New York Rangers 6-3 at UBS Arena on Thursday night. Brock Nelson scored his team-leading 35th and 36th goals of the season, but Andrew Copp's first period...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Not available Saturday

Schenn (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Coyotes. Schenn has 14 points in his last 12 contests, so this is a notable absence for the Blues. Alexei Toropchenko (undisclosed) will likely return to the lineup in place of Schenn, who will aim to be ready to play Sunday versus the Ducks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Sabres' Aaron Dell: Returns to minors

Dell was reassigned to AHL Rochester after Saturday's game versus the Islanders. Dell was the backup for that contest and didn't see any playing time. Craig Anderson (undisclosed) isn't expected to be out for long, but Dell could be back with the big club again Thursday if they need goaltending depth.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
MLive.com

Red Wings fall to Penguins 7-2 in home finale

DETROIT – The Pittsburgh Penguins scored three unanswered goals in the second period Saturday to snap a tie and defeated the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 at Little Caesars Arena. It was the home finale for the Red Wings, who fell to 30-39-10. Their final three games are on the road, starting with Sunday at New Jersey (1 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit Extra).
DETROIT, MI
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets hit home stretch with game against Senators

BLUE JACKETS (35-36-6) vs. SENATORS (29-41-7) Friday, 7 p.m. ET, Nationwide Arena. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship station) The Blue Jackets didn't necessarily play bad hockey while going 0-for-3 on the team's recent California trip, but they didn't play...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores goal No. 30

Crosby scored an even-strength goal with a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings. After managing only one assist in the prior two games, which is what passes for a slump this season for Crosby, the future Hall of Famer bounced back with another multi-point effort. His first-period tally was his 30th of the campaign, the 10th time in his career he's reached that mark, and Crosby has a dazzling 83 points through only 66 contests.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Lights lamp twice in return

Malkin scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings. Pittsburgh scored the final five tallies on the afternoon, with Malkin firing home two of them. The 35-year-old had missed the prior four games while serving a suspension, but that may have just given him a nice rest ahead of the Penguins' playoff run. On the season, Malkin has 19 goals and 39 points in 38 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA

