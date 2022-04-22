ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Doles out assist in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hamilton pitched in an assist Thursday, albeit in a 5-2 loss to the Sabres. Despite lending a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

PIX11

Buffalo Sabres beat New York Islanders 5-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 in a game between two non-playoff teams. Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson’s rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly […]
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Won't return this season

Atkinson (lower body) will miss the final four games of the campaign, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Atkinson will finish the year having picked up a respectable 23 goals and 50 points through 73 contests. At this point there's no reason to believe that the 32-year-old winger won't be fully recovered in time for next season's training camp.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

3 Penguins Who Need to Step Up During 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins have gone through a roller-coaster season that’s been filled with injury reports, dynamic offense and hard work. Head coach Mike Sullivan has his team working their tails off trying to get prepared for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They will be in tough as the recent news of starting netminder Tristan Jarry breaking his foot has certainly put a damper on the mood heading into the postseason. Regardless of who occupies the crease, a Sullivan-coached team will be ready to start on time and give everything they’ve got from the opening puck drop. Let’s take a look at three Penguins who will need to step up in order for Pittsburgh to stand a chance at another Stanley Cup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Ducks captain Getzlaf fails at trivia about his long NHL career

Veteran of 17 seasons gets asked questions like which goalie he's scored on most. You can tell Ryan Getzlaf was never really the type to be concerned with his own stats. And if you weren't certain about that, a video the Anaheim Ducks shared on social media is proof positive.
NHL
CBS New York

Thompson scores 37th in Sabres' win over Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday in a game between two non-playoff teams.Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson's rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly squandered a 4-1 third-period lead. Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 19 shots.The Sabres hung on for their fourth straight victory, the team's best since a 10-game run in November 2018."It's something we can build confidence in. You come down late...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: Two points in OT loss

Sharangovich scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes. The second-year winger appeared to have given the Devils a big upset win as the team took a 2-0 lead into the final five minutes of the third period, but New Jersey somehow snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Sharangovich snapped a four-game point drought with the performance, and on the season he has 23 goals and 45 points through 72 contests.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores goal No. 30

Crosby scored an even-strength goal with a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings. After managing only one assist in the prior two games, which is what passes for a slump this season for Crosby, the future Hall of Famer bounced back with another multi-point effort. His first-period tally was his 30th of the campaign, the 10th time in his career he's reached that mark, and Crosby has a dazzling 83 points through only 66 contests.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reuters

Four unanswered goals lift Hurricanes over Jets

Rookie Seth Jarvis scored the go-ahead goal against his hometown team with 11:39 to play as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday night at Raleigh, N.C. Jaccob Slavin and Jordan Staal (empty-net goal) also scored in the third period to help Carolina complete a comeback...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Not available Saturday

Schenn (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Coyotes. Schenn has 14 points in his last 12 contests, so this is a notable absence for the Blues. Alexei Toropchenko (undisclosed) will likely return to the lineup in place of Schenn, who will aim to be ready to play Sunday versus the Ducks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Sabres' Aaron Dell: Returns to minors

Dell was reassigned to AHL Rochester after Saturday's game versus the Islanders. Dell was the backup for that contest and didn't see any playing time. Craig Anderson (undisclosed) isn't expected to be out for long, but Dell could be back with the big club again Thursday if they need goaltending depth.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall to Rangers 6-3

Islanders fall behind early in 6-3 loss to Rangers. The New York Islanders fell behind early and couldn't catch up, losing to the New York Rangers 6-3 at UBS Arena on Thursday night. Brock Nelson scored his team-leading 35th and 36th goals of the season, but Andrew Copp's first period...
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Still sidelined

Lauzon (leg) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Lauzon is set to miss his third straight contest. The 24-year-old defenseman has just one goal in 13 games since he was traded from the Kraken to the Predators, so he's not likely to be much of a factor in fantasy even once he's healthy again. Per Bratten, Lauzon is considered week-to-week -- he may not be available before the regular season ends.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Two assist performance

Brodie picked up two helpers Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Florida. Brodie has four assists in his last five games, but his greatest value lies on the ice and not in the fantasy arena. He has 28 points, including 24 assists, in 79 games.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings give up seven goals for 10th time this season in loss to Penguins

The Detroit Red Wings have not been a particularly strong defensive team this season, to say the least. The Red Wings have now allowed a league-worst 306 goals in 79 games this season. Entering this year, Detroit had not allowed more than 300 goals in a single campaign since 1989–90 (which was also the year before the team’s 25-season playoff streak began).
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDBO

Panthers win 13th straight, top Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime

SUNRISE, Fla. — (AP) — Brandon Montour scored 2:26 into overtime and the NHL-leading Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to a franchise-record 13 games by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night. The winning streak matches the seventh-longest in NHL history and is the league’s...
SUNRISE, FL
The Hockey Writers

5 Worst Golden Knights’ Losses This Season

Every game is weighed evenly throughout an 82-game NHL schedule, but we’d be kidding ourselves to suggest that they all feel equally important. We’re at a time of year where the Vegas Golden Knights are typically accustomed to having a playoff spot locked up and be jostling for positioning and eyeing potential first-round opponents. Those games carry high stakes, but not as big as the must-win contests that the club has in front of them.
NHL

