Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Sets career mark for saves in win

It was a short two-game road trip for the Boston Bruins, but it yielded two very different results. Playing two of their final four road games in the regular season against two playoff-bound teams, the Black and Gold earned a split of the two games. Tuesday night, the Bruins snapped the St. Louis Blues’ nine-game winning streak with a hard-fought, but well-earned 3-2 overtime victory. Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, despite outplaying the hosts and registering 30 shots through the first two periods, they found themselves in a 3-0 hole and were never able to recover in a 4-0 loss.
