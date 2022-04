Miguel Cabrera once again made history at Comerica Park as he reached 3,000 career hits during the Detroit Tigers’ 13-0 blowout win against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. At an individual level, Cabrera does not have much to prove at this stage in his career. The veteran slugger is also in the 500 home runs club and is a sure lock to one day be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. However, he is eyeing team success with the Tigers.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO