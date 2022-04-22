ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City approves Winged Deer Park expansion

By John Jenco
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZXa4_0fGdWstT00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City commissioners approved a nearly 40-acre expansion to Winged Deer Park that could become an economic driver for the city through youth sports tournaments.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a $17.4 million bid from Kingsport-based GRC Construction going toward a six-field expansion of the facility.

The new area includes four synthetic turf softball fields and two grass soccer fields located on a plot of land across from the Mountain View Baptist Church.

Commissioners were surprised the bid included grass soccer fields, as the price of the expansion had increased. They believed those fields would also be turf because they allow for play during inclement weather.

“It was my assumption that because the price went up considerably on that that it included the turf on those two fields,” Brock said.

City officials said they would discuss changing the bid with GRC Construction.

Hunter’s Lake neighbors cry foul over geese removal proposal

With the expansion approved, city economic leaders believe it could lead to more softball and soccer tournaments coming to Winged Deer Park.

Brenda Whitson, executive director of Visit Johnson City, said when players, coaches and families come to town, their money goes far beyond the playing field.

“They’re spending the night in the hotel first and foremost. They’re in there for several days,” Whitson said. “But they’re also going out into our community to our local restaurants, to breweries. They’re going shopping.”

Tina Gale works with USA Softball to bring those tournaments to Winged Deer Park. She said more fields means more teams will come to play there.

“We have a wait-list right now even with the fields that we’re using outside of the complex,” Gale said. “The expansion gives us the opportunity to bring in those bigger tournaments which has a huge economic impact.”

Gale said 70 teams came to Johnson City to play in the USA Softball 14UA National Championships at Winged Deer Park last year.

She hopes the 18UA National Championships scheduled for July 2023 can use the expanded facility to bring even more people to the city.

“The estimated economic impact on that tournament alone was right at 4 million dollars,” Gale said. “Next Summer we have the 18UA Nationals so we’re hoping that those fields will be ready for that.”

Freedom from Religion Foundation speaks on ongoing Elizabethton cross controversy

The process of scheduling these types of tournaments involves a competitive bidding process with other cities.

Whitson said the expansion will give Johnson City an edge in that process.

“It’s going to give us a leg up when we’re going out to compete for USA Softball and an opportunity to really bring some first-class soccer tournaments here in town as well,” Whitson said.

The plan includes an option for a maintenance/umpire locker room. Whitson said an umpire locker room would make the facility a more attractive option for national tournaments because it gives umpires a place to rest and recharge.

The facility currently hosts youth and softball tournaments, but only having five fields means games often finish late in the evening.

Whitson said the nine softball fields in the expanded park will mean games will finish earlier, a convenience for local players.

“Those games may not start until 9:00 at night,” Whitson said. “With the additional fields that’s also going to take some of that burden off.”

The city says construction of the expansion is expected to be finished in May 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City seeks volunteers for appointed boards, committees

Johnson City leaders are requesting applications from community members interested in serving on one of the city's volunteer boards and committees. Appointed boards have influence over a variety of activities in the city, including land use, public art projects and tourism. Any citizen interested in serving may submit an application...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Johnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Looking for something to do? Try one of these Johnson City parks

Johnson City has a robust variety of recreational options for residents and visitors who want to get some fresh air, and those opportunities are continuing to grow. Tweetsie Trail: This 10-mile trail for walkers, runners and riders is a rails-to-trails project built along the former East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad right-of-way between Johnson City and Elizabethton. The railroad was known as the “Tweetsie.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
The Sanford Herald

Commissioners OK design for multi-sports complex

The Lee County commissioners gave the nod Monday night to a design for the multi-sports complex to be built at Broadway Road and U.S. 421 Bypass. The Durham-based firm of McAdams Design, Planning and Engineering presented three conceptual drawings for the complex, according to County Manager John Crumpton. The designers...
LEE COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Search warrant turns up illegal drugs, $27K in cash at Bristol, Va. home

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after police say they found methamphetamine and other illegal drugs inside a home. According to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, officers executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Norfolk Avenue after an investigation by the department’s Patrol Division. Officers found about two kilograms of […]
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Park#Usa Softball#Inclement Weather#Soccer Fields#Uban Construction#Grc Construction
Watertown Public Opinion

Plans call for major improvements to Allen Mitchell Field, Watertown Stadium

The Allen Mitchell Field track is in desperate need of replacement, while the 82-year-old Watertown Stadium deteriorates from water and drainage issues, lack of adequate Americans with Disabilities Act access and spalling concrete. That's why the Watertown School District is seeking improvement or replacement options for both facilities. CO-OP Architecture...
WATERTOWN, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Boone authorities say it’s been 6 years since 19-year-old vanished

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Roommates reported 19-year-old James “Martin” Roberts missing to the Boone Police Department on April 21, 2016. In 2022, the search for Roberts remains ongoing six years later. A release from Boone police stated that multiple agencies and individuals have contributed to the investigation in an effort to bring Robert home. The […]
BOONE, NC
WJHL

WJHL

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy