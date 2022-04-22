Green flag waving at Shawano Speedway this weekend for season opener

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Saturday night tradition is coming back to Shawano Speedway this weekend as the green flag will drop for the first time this season.

The Shawano Speedway is welcoming all racers, fans, and spectators for opening weekend on April 22-23. The half-mile clay oval was expecting to host opening weekend on April 15 and 16, but mother nature had other ideas, thus, postponing the event due to inclement weather.

Shawano Speedway Track at Night

While the forecast on Friday might consist of some rain, Saturday is poised to be a perfect weather day for Shawano Speedway.

Cars in all five race divisions are expected to run on Saturday. Those include IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods, Mighty 4s, and Late Models – the fastest of the five.

Tickets for Saturday’s races go as follows:

Adults 18+ are $10

Teens 12-17 are $5

11 and under are free

The weekend schedule goes as follows:

Practice is on Friday, April 22 at 3:45 p.m. – Admission is free

Pit gates open on Saturday, April 23 at 3:00 p.m.

Ticket booths open at 4:00 p.m.

Hot laps begin at 5:30 p.m.

Racing starts at 6:00 p.m.

For more information on Shawano Speedway’s opening weekend, you can visit their website or their Facebook page .

