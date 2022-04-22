ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Red Wings’ 51-year veteran Zamboni driver fired after urination incident

By Editorials and columns
Alpena News
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — A popular Zamboni driver for the Red Wings said he was dismissed for urinating in a drain. Al Sobotka filed a discrimination lawsuit this week against Olympia...

As long as people have been on this planet there have been feuds. Whether it was the Hatfield family versus the McCoy family feud of the late 1800s, the Pazzi family versus the Medici family of Florence, Italy back in the 1400s, or even rivals Michael and Fredo Corleone in the classic film "The Godfather," real or fictional — mankind seems to foster more than a slight interest in feuds. While obviously, an "us versus them" mentality is not a good mindset to have, we at least take comfort in knowing that no one would get into a rivalry over something so simple as a hot dog, right? Well allegedly, in downtown Detroit, Michigan there are two hot dog stands that have been nursing a grudge against one another that's as red hot as the franks it serves.
