Two men fatally struck by a train on elevated subway tracks in Brooklyn early Wednesday are believed to be graffiti taggers from France, sources said. A train operator on an East New York-bound No. 3 train saw the mangled bodies as he pulled into the Sutter Ave.-Rutland Road station in Brownsville about 6:50 a.m., cops said. The men were already dead, apparently struck by an earlier train. ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO