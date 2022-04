FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — An old, rundown motel on Highway 76 in East Florence is coming down, according to Florence City Administrator Randy Osterman. Osterman said the acquisition of the property became a possibility in late 2021 and recognizing the opportunity to improve a significant gateway entrance into Florence, the city worked closely with three great partners to address a corridor concern that had been highlighted in master plans for decades.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO