ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 News

Duck rescue pleads to stop releasing pet ducks into the wild

By Jenna Bree
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cehxv_0fGdUBS000

Amy Needham, President of Puddle Duck Rescue, guesses she’s rescued more than 100 ducks.

“Most folks don't know what's happening," she said. “There's these animals that are at the whim of people, and they're being put on ponds to essentially suffer and die already. And then our taxpayer dollars are being used to round them up and kill them.”

Puddle Duck Rescue

Highland Glen Park is one place people have been dumping ducks, and Highland City has been euthanizing them out of concern for public health, said Erin Wells, Public Information Officer.

“The higher the duck population, the more duck feces get left in our ponds," she said. "And depending on the year, if we're having a bad year for water, not enough water is getting into the pond to filter out all those feces, and it can lead to E. coli problems for us in this pond.”

The ducks people are buying at farm supply stores can’t survive in the wild; they don’t have the right instincts, Wells said. Releasing a duck into your local pond is actually illegal too.

Puddle Duck Rescue

“They adopt ducks from animal stores thinking it's going to be fun, something maybe for easter springtime," she said. "But then the ducks grow up and they don't realize what it's like to care for an adult duck or how long a duck lives.”

Experts can tell which ducks are wild and which ones are not; large ducks, especially white ones, aren’t native this environment. The domesticated ducks also don't leave during the winter.

“Domestic breeds are much larger than wild duck," said Needham. "So if the duck is much, much larger than a mallard and doesn't look like a mallard, good, chances are it's a pet that didn't take a cab to the pond. They were put there.”

Puddle Duck Rescue, and other duck rescues like Wasatch Wanderers, have been fighting for cities to stop killing ducks.

Puddle Duck Rescue

“I think most people are empathetic and care when they see suffering," said Needham. "It's just, people don't know that this is an issue that's happening.”

As of Thursday, Highland City is now taking culling off the table this year and is working with Puddle Duck Rescue and Wasatch Wanderers to find forever homes for these ducks. A local Boy Scout will also be making signs to put up at Highland Glen, educating people about the issue and telling people to stop dumping ducks. Highland City never wanted to have to kill ducks in the first place, said Wells.

“We're absolutely on the same page," she said. "We have no interest in doing a culling program. We don't want to kill the ducks. And it also cost the city money to take care of that.”

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Skywatch Bird Rescue releases pelicans back into the wild

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A heartwarming moment was witnessed by crews Friday that work tirelessly to help wildlife along our coast. Skywatch Bird Rescue released seven pelicans back into the wild at Fort Fisher Friday afternoon. The pelicans completed their rehab at Skywatch and were ready to be released back...
WILMINGTON, NC
ABC4

Utah woman killed in hiking fall remembered as ‘the best mom’

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One week ago, 26-year-old Candice Thompson was hiking with her husband when she fell to her death. Colton, who says Candice was his high school sweetheart, told ABC4 on Sunday that he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support after the tragedy. “I don’t know how we will ever be able to […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck#Utah#Feces#Into The Wild#Animals#Puddle Duck Rescue
L.A. Weekly

How to Stop a Dog from Barking – Quick & Easy Training

Barking is often regarded as a common way for dogs to communicate. However, excessive or frequent barking is one of the issues that dog owners face with their pets. Obsessive barking can irritate other pets and cause other dogs in your neighborhood to start barking as well. Obviously, it is critical to eliminate incessant dog barking as soon as possible, either by a dog barking stopper or some physical approach.
PETS
New Jersey 101.5

Beloved NJ zoo closes after 73 years: Animals need new homes

While many New Jerseyans have been able to recover from Hurricane Ida last September, there are still several companies that have been unable to. After almost 73 years of business, The Johnson Park Zoo is coming to a close. The 478-acre zoo is home to more than 100 animals, all of which will be displaced if they are unable to find homes.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

TikTok Obsesses Over Cruel “Animal Sanctuary” That Lets Guests Swim With Otters and Play With Other Imprisoned Exotic Animals

The latest TikTok obsession is a Texas “animal sanctuary” that lets customers swim with otters and interact with other imprisoned animals. A travel blogger @readysetjetset made TikToks of her time at the Blue Hills Ranch, a 150-acre giraffe and animal sanctuary. Blue Hills Ranch is home to many other exotic animals like zebras, camels, kangaroos, mini donkeys, giraffes, emus, axis deer, and Scottish highland cows.
ANIMALS
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain coming to Daybreak

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers get ready as a brand new location of a beloved Utah-based supermarket chain comes to town. Harmons Market will be opening its newest location in South Jordan this month — bringing its curated marketing selections to the Daybreak community area. The supermarket will be celebrating its grand […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
One Green Planet

Trio of Kittens Found Tied in Trash Bag and Thrown Into Garbage to Die Are Now Thriving in Their Foster Home!

These three “mixed nut” brothers, Peanut, Cashew, and Walnut, were placed in a trash bag that had then been tied closed last week, WPVI reported. The animal abuser then simply threw the bag filled with these three poor kittens into a trash can in north Philadelphia without a second thought. Thankfully, someone who lived nearby heard their tiny meows coming from the trash can and rushed over to investigate!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy