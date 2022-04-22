ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-state governors help create ‘Border Strike Force’

The governors of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota are assisting in the creation of a “Border Strike Force” that aims to curb criminal activities tied to the U.S.-Mexico border.

26 state governors have agreed to share information about criminal investigations related to immigrants.

The agreement is being called the “American Governors’ Border Strike Force”.

According to Governor Kim Reynolds, no additional funding or law enforcement personnel are needed to join the strike force.

The governor said the agreement is a result of, quote, “President Biden’s disastrous border policies”.

The following states have joined the Border Strike Force: Arizona, Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

