On Friday morning, basketball analyst Jeff Goodman reported that UAB guard and former Auburn Tiger Jamal Johnson is transferring to Chattanooga. The native of Birmingham, Alabama has had several different stops along the course of his college career. Out of high school, Johnson was regarded as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He held offers from schools like Alabama, Auburn, Memphis, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. Ultimately, he chose to play for Memphis and head coach Tubby Smith.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO