Emma Raducanu gave Iga Swiatek arguably her stiffest test this year as she fell to a 6-4 6-4 defeat to the world No 1 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Friday. Raducanu won back-to-back matches for the first time in six months to reach the quarter-finals in Germany but despite falling to defeat against the Pole, the British No 1 will be encouraged by her display on the indoor clay this week.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO