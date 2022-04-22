ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Kevin McCarthy’s Trump Denial Falls Apart In Hours With Release Of New Audio

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UvpV_0fGdRkBW00

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ’s latest denial fell apart in record time.

McCarthy on Thursday denied a New York Times report that said he told other lawmakers he would call on then-President Donald Trump to resign in the days after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, which had been carried out by his supporters.

But audio released shortly afterward by the Times shows otherwise.

“The only discussion I would have with him is that I think [impeachment] will pass, and it would be my recommendation you resign,” he said in a Jan. 10, 2021, phone call with GOP leaders.

He added that he didn’t think Trump would take his advice, “but I don’t know.”

The Times report by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin was based on passages in their new book, “This Will Not Pass.”

In a statement earlier in the day, McCarthy called the report “totally false and wrong,” and his spokesperson told the Times that “McCarthy never said he’d call Trump to say he should resign.”

Here’s the audio from a Republican leadership call obtained by Burns and Martin:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Adam Schiff doubts Marjorie Taylor Greene could really have forgotten if she called for martial law to overturn election

Democratic Adam Schiff says he doesn’t believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene could have forgotten calling for Donald Trump to impose martial law to overturn the 2020 election results.Ms Greene claimed Friday to have suffered a total memory blank about who she spoke to and what she said and did in the weeks after the presidential election during a court hearing to determine whether she can appear on the ballot in Georgia this year.She answered “I don’t recall” more than 50 times to a range of questions regarding her conduct and public statements during the run-up to the Capitol Riots...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#New York Times#Gop#Republican
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

"Grasping for straws": Trump's "MAGA goon squad" scrambles for cash as campaign donations dry up

Appearing on the Daily Beast's "The New Normal," Roger Sollenberger -- who has been investigating the campaign finance woes of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., -- explained that fundraising for the three has become more difficult as they scramble to ramp up the outrage that normally shakes loose cash from supporters of Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, or Donald Trump should be canceled

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t believe in canceling people. At least that’s the sentiment that seemed to come through in his new interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher for her Sway podcast. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was asked about a few of society’s most divisive figures: Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump. And while Kimmel has been comedically hard on those men on his late-night show, he doesn’t think that their behavior merits canceling them — that is if you believe people can get canceled to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
KGET

Kevin McCarthy responds to taped phone calls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The New York Times reported House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) was considering recommending Trump resign after Jan. 6 before he was potentially impeached. McCarthy swiftly denied the report, calling it “totally false and wrong,” but newly released tapes of McCarthy’s remarks appears to show otherwise. On Thursday night, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Matt Gaetz slams Kevin McCarthy for support of Liz Cheney after audio leak: ‘Should have trusted my instincts’

As Kevin McCarthy faces humiliation over a recording of him suggesting that Donald Trump resign over the 6 January riot, hardcore Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has attacked the House Republican leader for his previous support for Congresswoman Liz Cheney.Tweeting the morning after the audio emerged, Mr Gaetz wrote that Mr McCarthy had stood by the staunchly Trump-critical congresswoman, who also appears on the recording, even as she prepared to vote for Mr Trump’s impeachment after the Capitol was attacked.“While I was rallying in Wyoming against Liz Cheney,” wrote the congressman, “Kevin McCarthy was defending Liz Cheney among House Republicans…While...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

HuffPost

36K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy