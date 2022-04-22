The Bumble bandit

When you step out of the shower and reach for the hair dryer to dry your hair and take the chill out, you expect it to be ready to blow. For many people in rural KELOLAND, that wouldn’t be possible without their local electric cooperative. That’s why we’re celebrating the employees and member owners who go above and beyond to make sure their communities also run well. We talked with two more nominees for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives’ Who Powers You contest today. Kathy Quale is powered by Whetstone Valley Electric Cooperative in Summit, South Dakota where she has truly been powering her community for more than three decades. Our second nominee is Bruce Weller and the team at Wings of Valor Lodge in Parker, South Dakota, which supports disabled veterans. The lodge is powered by Southeastern Electric Cooperative. Both Kathy and Bruce are nominees for making a difference in their communities.

PARKER, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO