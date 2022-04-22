ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Man charged with human smuggling in Santa Rosa Co.

By Aspen Popowski
 2 days ago

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man for allegedly smuggling three people in the U.S. illegally Thursday afternoon.

Fermin Morataya-Monzon was arrested Thursday, April 21 after deputies conducted a traffic stop at I-10 in Santa Rosa County.

FHP determined that Monzon was transporting three people “who were in the county illegally,” according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The group was being taken from Houston, Texas to Key Largo, Fla.

    Fermin Morataya-Monzon
Monzon admitted that he was paid to smuggle the people into the US for work. Monzon was charged with three counts of human smuggling.

Lily Rose
1d ago

This is what happens when we have no borders. Open borders are for fools . We are now being run over in every direction. These people have a beautiful country, they should stay there and make it work for them. It's just to simple to solve We have no leaders in Washington to help us with these issues. What ever happened to just saying "No" ?

