First Ukranian Evangelical Church

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — This weekend, all around the world, people were commemorating Earth Day and here in the Bay Area that meant service projects as well as celebrations.
For some, Earth Day weekend started with a little work, like a cleanup gathering at the Berkeley shoreline, where Rowan Phillips and his family were picking up debris and litter.
“There’s some styrofoam, some cans and, oh, there’s an old mask,” he said, as he examined his collection. Rowan thought it was important to capture the trash before it could be consumed by marine life.
Earth Day was created to give something back to...
