Oklahoma City Police Make More Arrests In Human Trafficking Case
Oklahoma City Police say arrests in a human trafficking case is now up to eight.
Shaniya Alexander, Melissa Wheeler and Thalia Gibson were taken into custody on Monday.
Two more men, Chevaun Gibson and Stephen Hill, were also arrested on sex crime charges.
Police say this happened the same day they safely recovered a missing Texas teenager.
Three other people were arrested last weekend in connection to her disappearance.
Comments / 8