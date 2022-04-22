ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City Police Make More Arrests In Human Trafficking Case

By News 9
 2 days ago
Oklahoma City Police say arrests in a human trafficking case is now up to eight.

Shaniya Alexander, Melissa Wheeler and Thalia Gibson were taken into custody on Monday.

Two more men, Chevaun Gibson and Stephen Hill, were also arrested on sex crime charges.

Police say this happened the same day they safely recovered a missing Texas teenager.

Three other people were arrested last weekend in connection to her disappearance.

John Nowell
1d ago

good, round them all up and throw away the key

Luke J Stockton
1d ago

We could sell them to Russia and pimp them out like they’ve been doing!.?!.

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

