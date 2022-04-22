Roc Maidan in Rochester prepares donations for Ukrainian relief

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello met with volunteers at Roc Maidan Thursday, as they prepared Ukrainian relief effort donations for delivery to those in need.

Volunteers with Roc Maidan have been collecting funds and other donations — including shoes, clothes, and sleeping bags.

Volunteers with close ties to Ukraine say the ongoing war is all they can think about.

“I cannot afford myself go to a restaurant, to a café anymore, or to go and workout anymore, because, at the end of the day at least we go into bed under a peaceful sky,” said Roc Maidan volunteer Yulia Pavlyuk. “We cannot tell the same thing about relatives and friends back home.”

Donations are being collected throughout the rest of April. Click here for more information.

