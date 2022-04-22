ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin parents outraged after video of student being brutally attacked circulates online

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A parent in the West Mifflin School District said her child recorded a video showing a high school student being beaten and punched repeatedly by another student.

The boy’s head was shoved against a porcelain sink and near a toilet.

Just hours after the video was posted to Facebook, parents packed Thursday’s school board meeting.

WATCH the story above to hear reaction from parents and the district’s response.

Guest
1d ago

They have to stop cuddling these students...enforce stricter punishment...and not be swayed by the public's response.....

