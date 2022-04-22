Seabreeze Jazz Festival brings boom to local economy

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 23rd Annual Seabreeze Jazz Festival began on Wednesday, attracting fans from near and far.

People from Louisiana, Georgia, Texas and even as far as Colorado travel to our white sandy beaches for the big event.

“We like the vibe,” said Colorado resident, Leslie Napue-Keyes. “That’s why we come here. We love Florida, we’re from Colorado and it’s a little cold there so this is great.”

It’s not just the jazz music everyone is here for.

“This is such a beautiful place, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, they come in early, they’re filling up restaurants, bars, grocery stores I saw a ton of people over at Walmart and it’s just bringing money into the area,” said Seabreeze 106.3 Host, Becky Taylor.

From food, to bars, to shopping, people are spending their money on a little bit of everything while they’re here here for the Seabreeze Jazz Festival.

“One of the places we went – this is I think maybe my 10th year here – was of Course Captain Anderson’s,” said Alabama resident, Cathy Ayers.

One group of friends from St. Petersburg is enjoying everything Panama City Beach has to offer.

“Well trust and believe, we’re broke,” said St. Petersburg resident, Terri Lipsey. “We have been to every restaurant, we have tapped every vendor, we’re constantly reloading our bands so yeah we’re spending big money in this space.”

The jazz festival wraps up Sunday night. Tickets for the 2023 Seabreeze Jazz Festival go on sale June 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m.



