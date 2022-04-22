ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRECIOUS-Gold heads for weekly fall as yields, dollar climb

By Bharat Gautam
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* Yields extend rise as Fed officials set hawkish tone * Palladium set for lone weekly gain among precious metals (Updates prices) By Bharat Gautam April 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Friday and were on track for their first weekly loss in three, as rising U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer dollar dented bullion's appeal. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,947.36 per ounce, as of 0829 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,952.10. "The outlook for gold is subdued as rising rates obviously weigh, but until we break the trading range (between $1,930 to under $2,000) in a convincing manner ... we really don't have much of a direction for gold," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategy officer at Tiger Brokers, Australia. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields extended gains as Federal Reserve officials took a hawkish tone on tightening policy, cementing the view that the U.S. central bank will hike interest rates aggressively as it fights soaring inflation. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. short-term interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. A stronger U.S. dollar could also pressure gold, while geopolitical uncertainty remains a support; gold price is stuck in the middle of those two conflicting currents, McCarthy said. A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced gold less attractive for overseas buyers. Gold is down about 1.3% so far this week. Prices rose to near the key mark of $2,000 per ounce on Monday on safe-haven demand and mounting worries over inflation, only to pull back and hit a two-week low in the previous session. "With stagflation moving from a potential tail risk to reality, investors worldwide are turning to gold as a keen portfolio diversifier," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said in a note. Spot silver fell 1.3% to $24.32 per ounce, while platinum retreated 0.6% to $962.53, both poised for weekly losses. Palladium was little changed at $2,422.88. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Vinay Dwivedi)

CNBC

Treasury yields jump after Fed's Powell hints a 50-basis-point rate hike for next month

U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that a larger-than-usual rate hike could be on the horizon for next month. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 9 basis points to 2.94%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 9 basis points higher to 2.96%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
MarketWatch

Fannie Mae forecasts U.S. economy to fall into recession next year

The U.S. economy will contract next year, federally backed housing giant Fannie Mae. forecasts. While Fannie Mae only modestly cut its 2022 GDP outlook by 0.2 points, to 2.1%,it slashed its 2023 GDP forecast to negative 0.1% from a previous estimate of 2.2% growth. "Our updated forecast includes an expectation of a modest recession in the latter half of 2023 as we see a contraction in economic activity as the most likely path to meet the Federal Reserve's inflation objective given the current rate of wage growth and inflation," the firm says. It now expects housing sales to drop 7.4% this year and by 9.7% in 2023. House price growth will slow from 20% in the first quarter to 3.2% by the fourth quarter of 2023.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Black boxes of Boeing jet that crashed in China so badly damaged that no clues available to explain its plunge

The black boxes retrieved from the Boeing 737 that crashed in March, killing all 132 people on board, were so damaged that they failed to reveal any clue that could explain the plane’s deadly nosedive, the Chinese government said.China Eastern flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou plunged into a terraced field in China's Guangxi province on 21 March, in what is believed to be the country’s first fatal crash in nearly three decades.A cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was recovered from the crash site and a second black box was found on a mountain slope about 1.5m underground after a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian oil supply drop to double in May, says IEA

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - The impact of sanctions and buyer aversion on Russian oil will take full effect from May onwards, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday. Countering that, expected lower demand in China, output increases from OPEC+ producers and beyond plus a record draw on emergency oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly gain on Ukraine worries

(Adds analyst comments, details and updates prices) * Fed story capping gold's advance, says analyst * Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,967/oz - technicals By Asha Sistla March 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices were set on Friday for a third weekly gain in four, as no material progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks supported the safe-haven metal, although a spike in U.S. yields on fears of aggressive tightening measures dented bullion's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,961.99 per ounce, as of 0332 GMT, hovering close to a more than one-week high scaled in the previous session, and adding nearly 2% so far this week. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,963.40. "I would assign the most recent gold gains to concerns about Ukraine starting to creep back in because we haven't had the kind of progress on talks that I think markets were hoping for around the beginning of the month," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX. Western leaders piled on military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine on Thursday and denounced Moscow's invasion of its neighbour as "barbarism" as thousands in besieged cities sheltered underground from Russian bombardment. "But the surge in yields and the Fed being seen as rather aggressive, that's kept that bounce from really gaining any meaningful momentum. It's trying, but looks like the Fed story is capping its ability to extend higher," Spivak said. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points on March 16, and since then top central bank policymakers have signalled a more aggressive approach to monetary policy tightening this year to fight rising inflation. Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note stayed close to their 2019 highs. Higher yields and interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-paying bullion. Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,967 per ounce, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. Spot silver rose 0.6% to $25.66 per ounce, while platinum gained 1% to $1,030.45 and palladium was flat at $2,523.01. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
thecentersquare.com

Experts question 'green' claims for electric vehicles

(The Center Square) – Some experts this Earth Day are questioning whether electric vehicles (EV) are actually as environmentally friendly as initially claimed by automakers and government officials. In the words of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan’s automakers are speeding to an “all-electric future,” despite looming supply chain issues, chip...
MICHIGAN STATE
Reuters

Zero to neutral in 9 months marks a defining pivot for Fed, Powell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - With even the most dovish U.S. central bankers now calling for a key interest rate to hit its “neutral” level by year’s end to tame high inflation, the Federal Reserve appears headed for perhaps its swiftest shift in monetary policy since the 1960s, with all the risks that ride along with such an abrupt change.
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold poised for weekly gain as Ukraine crisis spurs safe-haven demand

(Updates prices) * Gold has gained about 1.7% this week * Silver also set for a weekly gain By Bharat Gautam March 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices were on pace to post their best week in three as the ongoing Ukraine war bolstered the safe-haven metal's appeal, although higher U.S. Treasury yields pressured bullion on the day. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,952.32 per ounce by 1222 GMT, but was holding near its highest since March 14 hit on Thursday. U.S. gold futures shed 0.4% to $1,955.20. Gold, seen as a safe store of value during times of political crisis and uncertainty, has risen about 1.7% this week. Risks around Russia and Ukraine as well as talk about inflationary pressures have supported gold, StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said. The Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs for the first time in three years last week March 16, and since then top U.S. central bank policymakers have signalled a more aggressive approach to monetary policy tightening this year to fight rising inflation. Some investors perceive gold as a cushion against inflation. Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note firmed near recent highs, increasing the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. Spot silver rose 0.2% to $25.57 per ounce and was set to post a weekly rise of about 2.7%. Platinum fell 0.4% to $1,015.95, and palladium dipped 0.9% to $2,501.19. "So far no sanctions have been imposed on Russian platinum group metal exports, but the possibility that some Russian supply could be disrupted going forward will likely be reflected in a higher risk premium," UBS analysts said in a note. "We also think the surge in palladium prices is likely to accelerate the shift from palladium to platinum for use in catalytic converters." (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Amy Caren Daniel)
BUSINESS
The Independent

Nestle expects to hike prices further as inflation grows

Nestle has warned that more price rises could be on the horizon as it battles steep cost inflation.The KitKat and Shreddies maker said it has already increased prices by more than 5 per cent over the first three months of 2022 but will look to further hikes.Mark Schneider, chief executive of the Swiss food group, said: “Cost inflation continues to increase sharply, which will require further pricing and mitigating actions over the course of the year.”Nestle saw sustained customer demand despite the jump in prices, Mr Schneider added.The group reported a 7.6 per cent increase in organic sales over the...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold retreats 1% as dollar, yields advance

Gold eased on Tuesday after having touched a resistance at the $2,000 per-ounce level in the previous session, as the dollar rose to a two-year high and dented bullion's appeal. Spot gold was down 1.52%% at $1,948.46 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures slipped 1.8% to $1,950.7. The dollar firmed...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Gold Dips As Yields Rise; Heads For Weekly Rise On Safe-haven Demand

Gold was on course to gain for the week as concerns over the war in Ukraine and rising prices boosted its appeal as a safe-haven and an inflation hedge, but prices eased on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields firmed. Spot gold XAU= was down 0.4% at $1,950.41 per ounce by...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street pauses stock comeback, keeps Treasury yields climbing

March 25 (Reuters) - Shares on Wall Street took a breather on Friday after a tech-driven rally and U.S. Treasury yields rose to fresh heights as markets evaluated a world of elevated interest rates and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine. The Nasdaq (.IXIC) fell about 0.16% as technology...
STOCKS
Reuters

Sterling falls to lowest since late 2020 versus dollar

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Sterling fell to its lowest level since late 2020 versus the dollar on Friday, after data showed British retail sales dropped in March by more than expected. The British pound fell to as low as $1.2906 and was last down almost 0.5% on day ....
RETAIL
CNBC

Gold dips as yields rise

U.S. gold futures dipped 0.38% to $1,954.8 per ounce. Gold was on course to gain for the week as concerns over the war in Ukraine and rising prices boosted its appeal as a safe haven and an inflation hedge, but prices eased on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields firmed. Spot...
BUSINESS
Reuters

