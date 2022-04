Oregon’s receiving corps is very talented and very deep. The only thing they are lacking is experience. During this spring camp, new head coach Dan Lanning was looking for someone in that group to step up in a leadership role on and off the field. According to several people in the know, that player turned out to be sophomore Dont’e Thornton. The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder was the logical choice to be that guy to step up after making a leap in the Alamo Bowl last season. Thornton proved that wasn’t some fluke and showed how much he has improved with a stellar Spring...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO